ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami cop whined about squad cars speeding to officer shooting. Chief: Comment ‘disgusting’

By Charles Rabin, David Ovalle
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33fXr8_0hJNe7ds00

The city of Miami’s police chief wants to know which of his officers complained to radio dispatch Monday night that patrol cars passing him at a high rate of speed — as they raced to the scene of a cop who had been shot — were endangering him.

In a 32-second audio recording provided to the Herald, an officer can be heard asking dispatch to find out why Miami-Dade patrol cars are passing him at 60 mph on Northwest Seventh Avenue.

When dispatch replied “officer down,” a male officer responded: “To yourselves, let them know they’re going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles per hour near my car.”

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said when the department identifies the officer, he will likely receive some type of direct discipline.

“His comments are disgusting, disturbing and completely uncalled for,” said the chief. The department tweeted out Tuesday that it was aware of the comments and was actively trying to identify the officer.

The Miami-Dade patrol cars passing the officer were likely racing to Northwest Seventh Avenue and 62nd Street, where an officer was shot in the head by, police said, an armed robbery suspect he was chasing. The suspected gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Miami-Dade Police have not named the gravely injured officer — who remains clinging to life with the aid of ventilators at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center — or the suspect.

Comments / 27

Garris Perry
3d ago

Who was patrolling the city was my question to my wife. I mean I have sympathy for the officer that got shot and I pray that he survive. But what was the purpose of all those officers gathering at the hospital?And that officer is right if they driving recklessly they possibly lose another officer. I don't see anything disgusting about what he said. Now wants to discipline the officer that actually made a valid point.

Reply(7)
12
Patrick Kelly
3d ago

As a safety professional, the officer is correct. The safety of officers does not trump the citizens they are supposed to protect and serve.

Reply(5)
13
DNDV
3d ago

Those are high brass officers with some other officers of rank at the hospital. No other ordinary officer would be there unless they are off duty and top of that MDPD is a very large department. Trust that the city and county is being patrolled and secured. God Bless the officer praying for a full recovery. Back the Blue

Reply
3
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
CBS Miami

Viral video of Miami-Dade police stop involving pregnant woman under investigation

MIAMI - A YouTube video involving a Miami-Dade police officer, a driver and his pregnant wife has gone viral. The video, which had almost 137,000 pageviews on Friday evening, starts with a vehicle trying to get to Jackson's West Medical Center's emergency room.It happened on July 28, 2022. The driver is seen getting behind a police cruiser that was stopped at a stop sign, while another cruiser stops next to the first cruiser. Then, when the officer does not move, the driver says he honked his horn at the officer.That is when the officer is seen getting out of his vehicle and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami-dade County, FL
Cars
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Cars
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida officer fired after dirt bike pursuit that left 13-year-old dead

Boynton Beach Police Officer Mark Sohn, a 20-year veteran on the force, has officially been terminated after the completion of an Internal Affairs investigation, a spokesperson for the department said Friday. Sohn was the officer who pursued Stanley “SJ” Davis III, a 13-year-old boy, on his dirt bike who crashed and died last December. His “historical disciplinary record, decision-making, ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Firefighter Behind ‘Who Cares' Message About Slain Cop Fired

A Miami firefighter who drew backlash over his controversial "who cares" message about the death of a Miami-Dade detective in the line of duty has been fired, his chief said. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban announced Friday that the department had fired one of their firefighters after confirming he'd posted the message.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Carjacking Suspect Arrested in Fort Lauderdale

A 21-year-old man is behind bars accused of beating a woman and stealing her car in Fort Lauderdale. Craig Rolle was arrested Wednesday following an armed carjacking that allegedly happened just before midnight Aug. 7, records show. According to the arrest report, he was driving a 2009 black BMW belonging...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Disgusting#Police#Robber#Northwest Seventh Avenue#Ryder Trauma Center
CBS Miami

Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Click10.com

Man accused of shooting woman in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in front of a home in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Southwest 207th Terrace and 124th Place just after 7 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance between a man and a woman.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD officers, community arrive at JMH for Cesar Echaverry procession

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officers and the South Florida community prepared for Cesar Echaverry’s procession. 7SkyForce captured video footage of all the police cruisers gathering in preparation for the memorial, Friday morning. Local law enforcement and the rest of the community paid their respects at 10 a.m. near Jackson...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
LAUDERHILL, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy