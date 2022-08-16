Read full article on original website
City of Moline to celebrate sesquicentennial
Moline is turning 150, and the community is celebrating in a big way! Tory Brecht, Communications Coordinator for the City of Moline, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about what we can expect for the sesquicentennial celebration. For more information, click here.
Community steps up with donations to care for 198 collies taken from rural Sherrard farm
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — There has been an outpouring of community support for the care of nearly 200 dogs rescued from a property in rural Sherrard. Mercer County Animal Control has been flooded with donations and volunteers to help the collies get healthy. Officials report that the dogs are doing well.
Vibrant shows off more images of updated arena
Moline-based Vibrant Credit Union shared some additional images that were introduced at Thursday’s announcement of the renaming of the TaxSlayer Center to Vibrant Arena at The MARK effective Sept. 1. The credit union is acquiring naming rights to the TaxSlayer Center for $4 million over 10 years. The 12,000-seat...
Moline arena to get Vibrant new name, colorful upgrades
Vibrant is not just the name of an 87-year-old credit union with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members, that will put its name on the beloved Moline arena that will turn 30 years old next May. It’s what it wants the facility at 1201 River Drive to be more of.
Fejervary Family Fun Days event series continues
The Fejervary Family Fun Days event series will continue from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at Fejervary Learning Center, 1800 W. 12th St., Davenport. The free Back 2 School Bash, for all ages, will connect Davenport youth and families with local resources agencies with a day of fun, games, and hands-on activities.
Get ‘ambushed’ at Niabi Zoo
You never know what you’ll see on the Niabi Zoo train, and this Saturday, August 20, you can help the zoo raise money for new exhibits by heading off the local “Paws” at the pass!. This educational fundraiser will be a good time for the entire family....
Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
Rosecrance to open new behavioral health center in Moline on Aug. 22
MOLINE, Ill. — A Midwestern behavior health group is opening a new location in the Quad Cities, bringing its services across the river. Rosecrance, a behavioral health services provider with locations across the Midwest, is opening a new location at 4900 38th Avenue in Moline on Monday, August 20.
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities native Alleyah Melendez is opening up “M Lounge” on Brady Street in Davenport. “I just wanted to bring a little of my authenticity to my establishment, where I come from, and a little bit more of my background,” Melendez said. “The establishment and type of atmosphere we have going here is kind of more upscale and classy. Basically, the type of inspiration I was going for was a bar, or like a lounge, that you see in downtown Chicago, but in downtown Davenport.”
Bettendorf to open new water and recreation center next year
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Big splashes and ice skating will make a 'landing' in Bettendorf. The city is partnering with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to build The Landing, a new water park and ice rink that will replace the current Splash Landing Aquatic Center at Middle Road and 23rd Street.
‘Rent It Forward’ event will provide dialogue between agencies, landlords
A “Rent It Forward” event for landlords and community-resource agencies will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at The Salvation Army, 2200 5th Ave., Moline. The event will include a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with community-resource vendors for landlords to learn about different housing-assistance programs, and to improve relationships between the landlords and agencies, a news release says.
Foodie Friday: The Sweet Spot QC
Local 4 News This Morning had The Sweet Spot – QC on for Foodie Friday today. They are at 5659 Idaho Drive, Bettendorf, north of 53rd Avenue. The bakery — which uses fresh ingredients daily — makes these treats:. For more information, visit the business on Facebook...
Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
Community invited to Sikorski retirement party
The community is invited to a retirement open house for Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, hosted by the City of Davenport. Join in wishing Chief Sikorski well in his retirement Thursday, August 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room, located at 416 N. Harrison St., Davenport.
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Friend Speaks Out About His Reaction to Stroke Going Public
Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz has been facing a long road of recovery after suffering a stroke earlier this summer. Now, the former History channel star is delivering a message to fans. He spoke out via a longtime friend who revealed that he is continuing to get better each day.
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
Here’s When You Can Visit Niabi Zoo For Free This Month
If you're thinking about a fun end-of-the-summer outing for the kids, Niabi Zoo has an option coming up for you. This month, Niabi Zoo will host their free admission days from August 22-26. It's not a free all-around trip, you'll still have to pay for parking and any park experiences you want to do. But you can save some cash on the park experiences if you buy them online by 9:00 a.m. on the day of your visit. You'll be able to get them at the zoo admission gate for an additional fee.
Nearly 200 dogs rescued from hoarding conditions in western Illinois
Rehoming efforts are underway for the rescued dogs.
