Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
‘Ringleader’ Sentenced to 99 Years in Prison for Murdering Friend with Help of 3 Other Teenage Boys
The “ringleader” who joined three other teenage boys in kidnapping and murdering his friend has been sentenced to a total of 99 years in prison. Erick Almandinger, now 22, was convicted back in 2018 of killing David Grunwald, 16. He was the only one of the killers who...
Father and son sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery's killing
Two of the three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a Georgia neighborhood in early 2020 were sentenced to life in prison Monday for federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael, the man responsible for fatally shooting Arbery, and his father, Greg McMichael, had already been sentenced to life in prison without parole for their roles in the killing during a state trial in Georgia.
Alabama killer is executed following a final phone call to his mother, 28 years after shooting his girlfriend dead - despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency
An Alabama murderer who shot his girlfriend dead 28 years ago has been executed after having a final phone call with his mother and despite his victim's family's pleas for clemency. Joe Nathan James Jr., 50, received a lethal injection at William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday...
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Alabama executes death row inmate over 1994 murder despite victim’s family pleas
Alabama has executed a death row inmate over the 1994 murder of his former girlfriend – ignoring the pleas of the victim’s family to spare his life.Joe Nathan James Jr was put to death by lethal injection at the William C Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore on Thursday night, two days after the US Court of Appeals denied a last-ditch motion to stay his execution. His time of death was 9.27pm local time.During his final hours, he spoke to his attorneys by phone three times but had no visitors and made no special requests, according to the state’s corrections...
College student is slain in a national park by a woman pretending to be a stranded motorist, police say
A would-be robber pretending to be a stranded motorist killed a Florida college student who had pulled his own weapon in self-defense during a gunfight in Alabama, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus — both students at the University of Central Florida — were driving through...
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
A DEATH row inmate endured "three hours of pain" during the longest lethal injection process in US history, a report by a human rights organization claims. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, was convicted of the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend whose family spoke out against his death sentence. James' execution...
Shock twist in murder of mom, 25, found dead on trailhead with mystery still surrounding her death, family says
THERE has been a shocking twist in the brutal murder of a mom whose lifeless body was found on a trailhead - but mystery still surrounds her horrific killing, her family say. Three people have been arrested after police believe they had some involvement in the death of Alexis “Lexi” Baca, 25.
Mystikal Staying in Jail: Judge Denied Against Bond Because of THIS Obvious Reason
Following his arrest last Sunday, Mystikal was denied bond recently by a Louisiana judge. Last Sunday, the rapper was accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The presiding judge that ruled over Mystikal's arrest has made it apparent that the...
Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae
Last June, LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae was gunned down in the Bronx while he was in town for a performance in New York City and now authorities say they’ve indicted four men for the deadly shooting. NBC New York is reporting that Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White and River Jones have all been arrested […] The post Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Mississippi grand jury declines to indict white woman whose accusations led to Emmett Till lynching
A Mississippi grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict an 88-year-old white woman whose accusations of sexual misconduct against Black teenager Emmett Till drove his infamous 1955 lynching.Jurors in Leflore County passed up on charging Carolyn Bryant Donham with manslaughter and kidnapping, despite newly uncovered evidence that changed the nature of the historic case.In June, a team of investigators, including members of Till’s family, discovered an unserved warrant for Ms Donham’s arrest buried in a courthouse basement. The documents charged her with aiding the kidnapping of the 14-year-old from the home of his relatives in Money, Mississippi. In an...
‘It Took Nearly 11 Years’: Alabama Man Charged with Murder of Ex-Wife in Tennessee, Where She Was Found Dead Under Decaying Vines in a Cemetery
An Alabama man has been indicted and arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, who died more than 10 years ago, authorities say. David Swift, 54, stands accused of one count of pre-meditated murder in the first degree over the October 2011 disappearance and death of 44-year-old Tennessee mother-of-four Karen Swift.
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail after citing ‘severely deficient’ conditions
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility. In a Friday ruling, U.S. Southern District of Mississippi Judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center in Raymond into receivership. The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.
One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers fears being slain in a Georgia state prison, court document says
One of the men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery fears being killed in state prison and wants to remain in federal custody for his safety, according to a court document filed by his attorney.
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
Mississippi Woman Who Used Bitcoin to Pay for Failed Murder-for-Hire Plot Gets 10 Years in Prison
A Mississippi woman has been sentenced to 10 years after a failed murder-for-hire plot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Aug. 1, Jessica Leeann Sledge, 40, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised probation, and a fine of $1,000. Sledge previously...
3 Kentucky police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest
A federal indictment accuses current and former Kentucky State Police troopers of using excessive force during an arrest and conspiring to cover it up, authorities said. A grand jury in London indicted Kentucky State Troopers Jeremy Elliotte, 28; Michael L. Howell, 32; and former Trooper Derrek Lovett, 30, according to a statement Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier.
Alabama will execute death row inmate who shot dead his ex-girlfriend in 1994 - despite plea from her daughter's to give him a life sentence instead: 'It won't bring our mom back'
An Alabama man on death row for capital murder is set to be executed on Thursday despite pleas from the victim's children asking for his life to be spared. Joe Nathan James Jr. will die by lethal injection at 6pm at a south Alabama prison after serving nearly three decades behind bars for the 1994 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Faith Hall.
