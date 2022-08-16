ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
