Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for third suspect
Two people were arrested after a standoff with a shooting suspect on Grand Rapids' south side late Friday night.
Judge grants request to delay hearing for former GRPD officer accused of murder
A judge granted a request from former Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Chris Schurr’s defense team to once again delay his preliminary exam.
Attorney running for judge in Muskegon charged with domestic violence
MUKSEGON, MI – A Muskegon attorney running for circuit judge has been charged with domestic violence following an incident on Thursday. Jason Kolkema has been charged with domestic assault, according to a press release issued by the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, Aug. 19. The alleged incident...
More investigation needed in deputy-involved shooting death of Joe Nagle, county prosecutor says
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor says her decision on a fatal deputy-involved shooting is pending further investigation. Prosecutor Myrene Koch told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that she received the preliminary investigation report from Michigan State Police on August 12, on the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle of Comstock Park by an Allegan county sheriff's deputy in June.
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
Group of campers protest 'police brutality' in downtown Grand Rapids
They took their message to the front doorstep of GRPD's headquarters as they seek justice for Patrick Lyoya's.
Court document: Man admitted shooting at shop owner, customer, officer
A man accused of opening fire during an attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him has been charged with 17 criminal counts.
Preliminary hearing in Lyoya murder trial delayed again
On Friday morning, Judge Nicholas Ayoub decided to adjourn the Aug. 30 preliminary hearing in the Patrick Lyoya murder case.
Man accused of masked robbery in Kalamazoo facing 17 felonies
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of shooting at police officers and attempting to rob a grocery store is facing 17 felony charges. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was arraigned Aug. 18 by Kalamazoo County District Court Judge Alisa Parker-LaGrone. He is charged with four felony counts of assault with...
Police arrest man accused of firing multiple shots, injuring another driver
WYOMING, MI – A Grand Rapids man was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots from his vehicle, injuring another driver, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Police responded to the 4100 block of Byron Center SW around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, after a shooting...
City of Grand Rapids asks discrimination charges against GRPD to be dropped
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is requesting charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to be dismissed. City officials say a Judge Steven Kibit will determine whether or not to grant that request. A hearing is scheduled to take place Aug....
Trial set for GRPD officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun
A Grand Rapids police officer who says he accidentally fired his gun while running toward a suspect will stand trial next month.
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court
Man charged with murder for downtown Grand Rapids shooting appears in court. Genesis Lewis appears at the Kent County Courthouse in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Lewis is charged with second-degree murder and other felonies for the June 5 shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Pearl Street NW between Monroe and Fulton avenues in downtown Grand Rapids. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo.
Woman injured in purse robbery by teens, police say
A woman was injured when her purse was stolen in a Meijer parking lot in Grandville on Thursday, police say.
Grand Rapids wants racial discrimination charges against its police department thrown out
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is asking a judge to throw out the racial discrimination charges brought by the state’s civil rights watchdog against the city’s police department. Grand Rapids last week filed motions to dismiss the charges of alleged unequal treatment in public service on...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Judge refuses to dismiss case against Grand Rapids officer who accidentally fired gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A misdemeanor trial against a Grand Rapids police officer who accidentally fired his gun is set for Sept. 1 after a judge declined to dismiss the case. A jury was picked last week for the trial of Gregory Bauer on a misdemeanor charge of carless discharge of a firearm causing property damage.
Grand Rapids Police release image of suspect accused of stealing car with 6-month-old still inside
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department are on the hunt for a person they say stole a vehicle with a six-month-old infant inside. Police say the incident happened at 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Flat Street NE. GRPD began a large-scale search with the help of neighboring jurisdictions.
Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial called pot-smoking morons
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The defense rested Friday, Aug. 19, in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial after a witness described Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox as pot-smoking loudmouths. The defense says Croft and Fox were far from masterminds – an investigator called them morons – and that FBI agents and informants induced their involvement.
