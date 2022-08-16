– During a recent trip to Paso Robles, our son, who was also visiting, experienced a medical emergency at the Mid-State Fair. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the midwife and nurse who were nearby, the EMTs who responded quickly, and those in the emergency room at Twin Cities Community Hospital. A thank you also to the person who called 911 and the woman who helped to calm our granddaughter.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO