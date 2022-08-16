ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Debbie Dancer Clancy
3d ago

I think this is a bad conclusion to fix the problem they should have put up a traffic lights. This is more of you peoples progress right

3
kprl.com

NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022

NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
TEMPLETON, CA
kprl.com

Opener For Thursday 08.18.2022

Kids are going back to school in the north county. Classes started yesterday at Atascadero schools and Almond Acres Academy. Kids go back to school today in Paso Robles. Templeton students return to school tomorrow. Go to your school website if you have questions. And for motorists, watch out for...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Letter: Thank you for helping son who had medical emergency

– During a recent trip to Paso Robles, our son, who was also visiting, experienced a medical emergency at the Mid-State Fair. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the midwife and nurse who were nearby, the EMTs who responded quickly, and those in the emergency room at Twin Cities Community Hospital. A thank you also to the person who called 911 and the woman who helped to calm our granddaughter.
PASO ROBLES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Double Car Crash on Highway 101 [Pismo Beach, CA]

Separate Car Crashes on Highway 101 Causes Traffic Disturbances. The first crash happened just after 4:50 p.m., July 29th, where at least five vehicles were involved near the southbound Five Cities Drive. Officers and ambulance arrived at the scene, although it is currently unclear if anyone was injured. The crash...
PISMO BEACH, CA
kprl.com

Other Stories This Wednesday 08.17.2022

San Luis Obispo county health officials report the first case of monkey pox in the county. More than two thousand cases of the virus have been reported in California. It’s passed primarily by gay men. San Luis Obispo health officials say the water is slightly colored, but safe to...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Bank Robber Sentenced 08.19.2022

A man who attempted to hold up Chase bank in Paso Robles last year is sentenced to seven years in prison. A jury handed down the verdict this week to 47-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of Paso Robles. He attempted to rob Chase bank on Niblick road last September. Police say Gilbertson...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Aug 7-14

On Aug. 7, Noe Everado Valencia, 26, of Paso Robles, was arrested on the 2800 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles for violation of probation/terms of probation, DUI with prior convictions, driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher, causing vehicle damage in an accident, and driving with a license suspended for DUI.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano

San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
kprl.com

Sound Off – Wed 08/17/2022 – Terrie Banish, Mary Theroux & FIRE

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
ATASCADERO, CA

