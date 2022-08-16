Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
From family medicine to the Hall of Fame, plus live music from Fine Mess
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Dr. Charles Hart started his medical career in family and emergency medicine. He eventually became CEO of Regional Health, now Monument Health, the major health care provider within a 300-mile radius centered on Rapid City. We talk with Hart about his induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
sdpb.org
Draft social studies standards drawing criticism | Aug 18
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... Voices across South Dakota are responding to a new set of draft social...
sdpb.org
State postpones hearing on 'divisive concepts' rules
The next meeting of the South Dakota Board of Education Standards is postponed to an undetermined date. A Department of Education release says the meeting is postponed to review public comments. The purpose of the meeting is a public hearing to consider proposed rules. The rules would prohibit the adoption...
sdpb.org
55 South Dakotans become U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony
Fifty-five South Dakotans became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion. Aspiring U.S. citizens must pass exams in English and civics, complete an interview and swear the Oath of Allegiance. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Nail administered the oath at the ceremony. “We smile with,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sdpb.org
ATF seeks public's help solving South Dakota gun burglary
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a gun burglary. Over 100 firearms were stolen from Reloader’s Corner in Isabel. The theft occurred over the weekend of Aug. 13, with handguns, shotguns, rifles and accessories among the stolen items. Ashlee...
Comments / 0