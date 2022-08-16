Read full article on original website
Opener For Thursday 08.18.2022
Kids are going back to school in the north county. Classes started yesterday at Atascadero schools and Almond Acres Academy. Kids go back to school today in Paso Robles. Templeton students return to school tomorrow. Go to your school website if you have questions. And for motorists, watch out for...
Lucia Mar Unified School District begins new year with several new campus, security improvements
The Lucia Mar Unified School District began the new 2022-23 school year Thursday morning with several new changes and improvements at most of its campuses, enhanced security features, new facilities and expanded educational opportunities for elementary school students. The post Lucia Mar Unified School District begins new year with several new campus, security improvements appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Cannabis Workshop Tonight in Paso 08.18.2022
Tonight, the city of Paso Robles is conducting a forum on cannabis to get community feedback on expansion of cannabis regulations. Like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. Councilman Fred Strong says it’s just a workshop tonight. It’s not a city council meeting. No decision will...
Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022
Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero. Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon. After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then...
Paul Nelson Aquatic Center offering more community swim opportunities
More public swim opportunities will be available over the coming weeks at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria.
NB 101 Accident This Morning 08.16.2022
NB 101 closed this morning between Templeton and Paso Robles after a semi-truck collision which spilled oranges all over the roadway at 4:24 this morning. It closed down from Main street in Templeton to 46 west, but they’ve got detours set up and they’re cleaning it up now.
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant
A Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus carrying one student crashed into a fire hydrant Thursday morning, but no injuries were reported. The post Santa Maria Joint Union High School District bus crashes into fire hydrant appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents
Shower the People, which has provided over 10,000 showers in the San Luis Obispo community since its inception in 2017, is adding another location its mobile shower program that gives unhoused residents a place to shower and stay clean. The post New mobile shower site coming to San Luis Obispo to serve unhoused residents appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Cannabis Forum 08.19.2022
The City of Paso Robles hosted a forum on Cannabis last night. The intent was to give the community an opportunity to give feedback on expansion of Cannabis regulations, like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. About 60 people attended the workshop, but only one from...
SLO bans daytime watering amid collection of new drought restrictions
Here’s how residents, businesses and city facilities will be affected by the new rules.
Dog Bone Roundabout 08.15.2022
Did you drive through the detours on Golden Hill and Union roads in Paso Robles?. Ditas Esperanza said the detours frustrated a lot of drivers over the past week. But she says people need to stop using the medical plaza parking lot as a short cut. That’s private property.
Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
102-year-old woman crashes into Santa Maria home
A 102-year-old woman accidentally stepped on the gas, instead of the break, and slammed a Toyota Camry into the garage of her own home just outside of Santa Maria on Tuesday. Yet, she managed to escape with only minor injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. As a precaution, responders transported the elderly woman to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Crumbl Cookies to open first location on Central Coast
Crumbl Cookies has 560 locations across the country, but this will be the first one on the Central Coast.
SLO County schools struggle with student absences post-COVID-19
California is one of six states that still funds its schools based on average daily attendance numbers, but a bill currently making its way through the Legislature could change that. Authored by State Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Glendale), the legislation would provide supplemental funding to districts struggling with chronic absenteeism, as...
Paso Robles City Council Meeting 08.17.2022
The Paso Robles city council honored two key employees who are retiring this month. Mayor Steve Martin reading the proclamation for an IT expert who took the city through Y2K and other crises, David McCue was very succinct. Julie Silva Dahlen was more verbal, as you’d expect from a former...
Santa Maria City Council approves five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall
The Santa Maria City Council on Tuesday night voted 4-1 in favor of approving a five-story mixed-use development that is planned next to the Santa Maria Town Center mall. The post Santa Maria City Council approves five-story mixed-use development next to Town Center mall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Aug. 11-15
Marie Odette Layaye, age 92, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paul Dewitt, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paula M Downs, age 63, of Paso Robles,...
North County Weather 08.18.2022
Sunny today with highs near 99 in Paso Robles, 92 in Atascadero. WNW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 58. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, with high’s near 103 in Paso, 97 in Atascadero. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour....
Five Cities Fire prepares for future without Oceano
San Luis Obispo County's third-busiest municipal department is about to become even busier as its remaining members grapple with a future devoid of the Oceano Community Services District. The Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA) officially entered a "wind down period" now that Oceano voters rejected the flat parcel tax that...
