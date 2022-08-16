Read full article on original website
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
Veterans’ Gravesites Receive New VA HeadStone from High Desert Chapter NSDAR
GREEN RIVER — Members of the High Desert Chapter NSDAR continue working to obtain gravestones for veterans who have no marker and medallions for veterans who have a civilian marker. Capt. James Stillman’s Veteran’s Affairs gravestone was recently placed just in time for Memorial Day 2022 in the Veteran’s...
RSHS Volleyball | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
GRHS Volleyball | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
GRHS Football | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Receives $50,000 Grant from United Way
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United Way of Southwest Wyoming has granted the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County with a $50,000 grant. These funds will help the Club provide after-school programming to its over 300 members in the area of academic success to ensure that club members have the support and encouragement needed to advance from grade to grade and graduate from high school as well as be prepared for vocational trades and higher education learning to be productive, caring, responsible citizens with a pay it forward attitude.
RSHS Football | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 8 – August 12, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 8 – August 12, 2022. Catherine Renee Davidson, 26, to Ashley Karen Richau, 32, both of Green River. Roger Jo Hammontree, 45, to Cori Danielle (Page) Hammontree, 42, both of Rock Springs.
RS City Council Hears Pitch on Return of Passenger Train Service
ROCK SPRINGS —All Aboard Northwest representatives visited with the City of Rock Springs this week to find out what it would take to bring back passenger rail service to Sweetwater County. Charlie Hamilton, All Aboard Northwest Vice President, said 30 percent of all Americans do not drive for various...
Noreen Hove Named New Director of Surgical Services at Sweetwater Memorial
ROCK SPRINGS — A familiar face is now at the helm of the Surgical Services Department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Registered Nurse Noreen Hove is the new Director of Surgical Services, a position she also held from 2009-14. Her team includes nurses, scrub techs, central sterile techs, and schedulers.
Heavy rains force week-long closure of Flaming Gorge Road in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Recent heavy rains in Wyoming will lead to a closure of Sweetwater County Road No. 33, also known as Flaming Gorge Road. The road will be closed at the intersection with Upper Marsh Creek starting Wednesday, Aug. 17, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The closure will remain in effect until Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Sweetwater County General Election Filings Report: August 10-18
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Numerous Sweetwater County residents who have decided to run for a school, college, or special district board have already filed for their spot on the General Election ballot. The candidate filing period for the General Election, which will take place on November 8, opened August 10...
Unofficial Sweetwater County Primary Election results
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Tonight was the Primary Election for Wyoming. Here are the unofficial results from this year’s election from 9:00 p.m. Once the final results are in, we will get those posted. Remember, General Election will be held in November. Don’t forget to vote. SWEETWATER...
Rock Springs Police Investigating Rash Of Auto Burglaries
Police in Rock Springs are investigating several auto burglaries. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:. Auto burglaries tend to increase during warmer weather, when people are more often out at night. Similar crimes have been an ongoing issue in Cheyenne for many years.
Inmate dies at Sweetwater County Detention Center; investigation underway
CASPER, Wyo. — An inmate who was temporarily being housed at the Sweetwater County Detention Center was found unresponsive during a check of the facility at around 11:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and in-house medical staff immediately attempted lifesaving measures while...
RS Police Officers Report Multiple Auto Burglaries Occurred Last Night
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is reporting it has received multiple calls this morning from residents who are reporting auto burglaries. According to a RSPD social media post, the auto burglaries occurred sometime last night, August 16, in the Bluffs area. “Stolen property has been...
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Inmate Death
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reports that a death investigation is underway at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Department Public Information Officer Jason Mower said the individual, temporarily housed pending alleged state criminal charges, was found unresponsive at around 11:54 a.m. today during a routine residence check at the facility.
