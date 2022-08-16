SWEETWATER COUNTY — The United Way of Southwest Wyoming has granted the Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County with a $50,000 grant. These funds will help the Club provide after-school programming to its over 300 members in the area of academic success to ensure that club members have the support and encouragement needed to advance from grade to grade and graduate from high school as well as be prepared for vocational trades and higher education learning to be productive, caring, responsible citizens with a pay it forward attitude.

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO