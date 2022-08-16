Read full article on original website
SFGate
California nuke extension challenged in legislative proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal circulated Friday by California Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant — and instead spend over $1 billion to speed up the development of renewable energy, new transmission lines and storage to maintain reliable power in the climate change era.
California voters are overwhelmingly done with Joe Biden, poll says
A new Berkeley IGS poll found that 61% of California voters think Joe Biden should not run again.
SFGate
California sets new low unemployment record in July
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July, the lowest point since 1976 as employers in the the nation's most populous state continued to defy expectations by adding 84,800 new jobs. Record-high inflation coupled with a cool-down in the housing market have prompted warnings of...
California Legislature advances nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records
California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators.
KTLA.com
More gun control bills working through California legislature
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gun control was front and center at the State Capitol Thursday, with Democratic lawmakers voicing support for President Joe Biden’s actions on ghost guns. Assemblymember Mike Gipson of Carson spoke alongside several of his Democratic colleagues. All of them were in that agreement that...
ABC7 Los Angeles
California Gov. Newsom announces $4.7 billion 'master plan' for kids' mental health
FRESNO, Calif. -- If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Governor Gavin Newsom has announced what he calls a 'master plan' to address the mental health crisis among California youth. Newsom made...
California could see a tomato shortage in the coming months
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Things are busy during lunch rush at Pete's 7 Restaurant and Brewhouse in Downtown Sacramento. The restaurant offers a wide variety of food on their menu, but their signature item is pizza. One of the key ingredients for success is tomato sauce. "A lot of my...
Sacramento mayor makes climate push after Gov. Newsom calls for statewide action
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Sacramento began tracking its greenhouse gas emissions in 2005, and it's dropped 34% as of 2022. But Steinberg said Tuesday he wants emissions to drop another 80% by 2030, so how does he plan to make it happen?. The 400 city-owned buildings...
Counties with the most super commuters in California
Here's where Californians are spending the most time going to and from work every day.
SFGate
California to Add Diversity Rules to State Film and TV Credit
California is poised to add a diversity requirement to its $330 million tax incentive for film and TV production, as lawmakers seek to use their leverage to make the industry better reflect the state’s demographics. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill, SB 485, that will extend...
KTVU FOX 2
Scorching temperatures strain California's power grid
Officials are asking Californians to conserve electricity because of rising temperatures. But, as people are asked to conserve many are seeing their electricity bills rise. Experts say the war in Ukraine is crippling supply.
KTLA.com
How is California’s drought affecting wildlife?
The severe drought gripping California has wide-reaching implications for the state’s wildlife – though not always in the way you might think, according to experts. The Golden State’s diverse array of native animals — “many of which can be found nowhere else on the face of the earth” — are largely adapted for occasional droughts, says Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
GV Wire
CA Republicans Bet Big on Local School Board Races With ‘Parent Revolt’ Strategy
When California Republicans gathered in Anaheim this spring, attention focused on candidate speeches and endorsement battles as the party tries to win its first statewide race since 2006. Sameea Kamal. CalMatters. But a little-noticed, hour-long session in a small conference room at the Marriott could very well be more consequential...
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question
Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
KTVU FOX 2
Megafloods could submerge huge swathes of California, study predicts
California is at risk of catastrophic "megafloods" because of climate change, according to a new study from UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric research. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.
nypressnews.com
Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas
An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.” The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 […]
californiaexaminer.net
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast
The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
NBC San Diego
California Set to Roll Out Safety Standards for E-Bike Riders
As battery-powered bicycles grow in popularity, safety concerns are increasing too. “Some nights I’m walking around and see people going really fast without helmets,” said Meghan Sil, a San Diego resident. “I have heard stories of young kids without a helmet, multiplying two or three on one bike,”...
