California State

California nuke extension challenged in legislative proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal circulated Friday by California Democratic legislators would reject Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to extend the lifespan of the state's last operating nuclear power plant — and instead spend over $1 billion to speed up the development of renewable energy, new transmission lines and storage to maintain reliable power in the climate change era.
California sets new low unemployment record in July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in July, the lowest point since 1976 as employers in the the nation's most populous state continued to defy expectations by adding 84,800 new jobs. Record-high inflation coupled with a cool-down in the housing market have prompted warnings of...
More gun control bills working through California legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gun control was front and center at the State Capitol Thursday, with Democratic lawmakers voicing support for President Joe Biden’s actions on ghost guns. Assemblymember Mike Gipson of Carson spoke alongside several of his Democratic colleagues. All of them were in that agreement that...
California to Add Diversity Rules to State Film and TV Credit

California is poised to add a diversity requirement to its $330 million tax incentive for film and TV production, as lawmakers seek to use their leverage to make the industry better reflect the state’s demographics. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign a bill, SB 485, that will extend...
How is California’s drought affecting wildlife?

The severe drought gripping California has wide-reaching implications for the state’s wildlife – though not always in the way you might think, according to experts. The Golden State’s diverse array of native animals — “many of which can be found nowhere else on the face of the earth” — are largely adapted for occasional droughts, says Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas

An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
California Set to Roll Out Safety Standards for E-Bike Riders

As battery-powered bicycles grow in popularity, safety concerns are increasing too. “Some nights I’m walking around and see people going really fast without helmets,” said Meghan Sil, a San Diego resident. “I have heard stories of young kids without a helmet, multiplying two or three on one bike,”...
