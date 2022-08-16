NFL: New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles

Related
Todd Bowles Calls Out Buccaneers Players After Joint Practice with Titans
Buccaneers' head coach, Todd Bowles, called out his team following their first joint practice with the Tennessee Titans.
Commanders vs. Chiefs Preseason Week 2: New Faces; How to Watch
The Commanders and Chiefs continue their preseason schedules at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.
Immokalee’s Mackensie Alexander is ‘enjoying the process’ with Dolphins, return to Florida
After his second practice in Miami Gardens Wednesday, Mackensie Alexander shared a laugh with two people. The moment gave a snapshot of his football past and his possible football future.
A Long Man Like Nelson Is a Luxury for the Phillies Bullpen
Nick Nelson has been so much more than a mop-up man for the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.
The Avery Journal-Times
Newland, NC
476
Followers
793
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.https://www.averyjournal.com/
Comments / 0