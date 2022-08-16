Join ODNR to celebrate a century of conservation with a day of fun at Shawnee State Park

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is inviting the public to a day of history and fun in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Theodore Roosevelt Game Preserve (now part of Shawnee State Park and Shawnee State Forest) in Portsmouth, Ohio. On August 20, everyone is welcome to enjoy a day of old-fashioned games, outdoor sports, history lessons, and a scoop or two of ice cream.

“For 100 years this area has served nature lovers and sportsmen alike and over those 100 years our dedication to protecting it has only grown stronger,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We wanted everyone to come and learn about its rich past, enjoy some live music and games, and experience some of the outdoor activities this land still has to offer.”

The free event will be hosted by ODNR’s Division of Wildlife, Division of Forestry, and Division of Parks and Watercraft to celebrate 100 years of conservation on this land.

Visitors can spend the day listening to music, playing games, trying out fishing and paddling, even meeting “Theodore Roosevelt.” Visit Smoky Bear, learn about the history of the land, or check out ODNR vehicles at the Touch-a-Truck area. People can begin or end their visit with a sweet treat at the old-fashioned ice cream social.

Dedicated in 1922, the preserve was established to encourage the replenishment of natural resources and wildlife that had been depleted in Ohio’s past. It was known as a propagation area. A propagation area is a designated place used to reproduce a species. The preserve housed ring-necked pheasants, wild turkeys, deer, partridges, and other wildlife. It was named after President Theodore Roosevelt, who had set aside land for national parks during his presidency, and was purchased with hunting license dollars.

In the 1930s, six Civilian Conservation Corps camps were located in the area. During this time many of the roads and lakes of the area were constructed. In 1949, with the creation of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Division of Parks and Recreation, the area became a state park and forest. Shawnee State Forest, also called “The Little Smokies of Ohio,” has developed into the largest of Ohio’s state forests with more than 60,000 acres. In 1949, the recreational facilities at Roosevelt Lake were transferred to the Division of Parks to eventually become Shawnee State Park, in honor of the Shawnee tribes who used the area as a hunting ground.

