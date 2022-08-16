ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Court: Mask order didn't violate shop's free speech rights

By By the Associated Press
Rice Lake Chronotype
 3 days ago

MADISON — Dane County health officials didn't violate free speech protections when they cited a Middleton cafe for advertising itself as a "mask-free zone" during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helbachs Cafe posted a sign in July 2020 saying the shop was a "mask-free zone" in defiance of a county mask mandate. The county cited the cafe three times for failing to comply with the mandate and the shop eventually lost its lease.

Helbachs responded with a lawsuit alleging the county retaliated against the cafe for exercising free speech rights. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Monday that to prove the county retaliated over the sign the cafe had to show a pattern of such retaliation against other businesses. The cafe failed to produce any evidence suggesting that, the judges found.

The cafe's attorney, listed in online court records as Brent Eisberner, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
