Christine Quinn Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6

Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series.
‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX Casts Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Adds Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane (EXCLUSIVE)

The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
Wendy Williams Had to Be Reminded Multiple Times Her Show Was Ending

Wendy Williams had to be reminded several times that The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in the months following her last appearance in February. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, detailed what led to the demise of the daytime TV staple — and how Williams’ struggles with addiction and chronic illness took a toll on her and her show.
Diddy Slams Triller in Wake of Verzuz Lawsuit

Diddy threw his outsized support behind friends and Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and hinted at a similar So So Def battle after the duo sued social media app Triller for $28 million over alleged missing payments. In the suit, filed on Tuesday, Swizz and Timbaland — whose real...
