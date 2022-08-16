Read full article on original website
Christine Quinn Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6
Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series.
‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX Casts Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Adds Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane (EXCLUSIVE)
The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
South African musician alleges he was racially profiled at Napa restaurant
The Grammy-nominated musician alleged that a manager at the restaurant followed him to his car.
Wendy Williams Had to Be Reminded Multiple Times Her Show Was Ending
Wendy Williams had to be reminded several times that The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in the months following her last appearance in February. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, detailed what led to the demise of the daytime TV staple — and how Williams’ struggles with addiction and chronic illness took a toll on her and her show.
Diddy Slams Triller in Wake of Verzuz Lawsuit
Diddy threw his outsized support behind friends and Verzuz co-founders Timbaland and Swizz Beatz and hinted at a similar So So Def battle after the duo sued social media app Triller for $28 million over alleged missing payments. In the suit, filed on Tuesday, Swizz and Timbaland — whose real...
'American Idol' Producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick Serve Up $22M California Winery
Fun fact: “American Idol” producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick also make wine together. After creating a successful vineyard and wine operation near Paso Robles, CA, the two have decided to dispense with their grape production. Now, for the first time, their winery known as Villa San-Juliette is...
Will Smith Returned To Instagram With His First Normal Post After The Oscars Slap
Will Smith has barely shared anything on social media since that Oscars incident, aside from a couple of apology posts to Chris Rock.
How ‘Drag Race’ Is Conquering the World and Breaking Down Barriers as RuPaul’s Emmy-Winning Franchise Expands
There’s not enough RuPaul to go around the world. But the drag competition show he created in 2009 along with World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey continues to spread into new territories with his trademark spirit intact. “Drag Race Philippines” will become the latest spinoff when...
'Once-in-a-lifetime event': 25 DJs unite for a San Francisco abortion rights fundraiser
All of the proceeds will go toward abortion rights groups.
