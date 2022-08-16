Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series.

