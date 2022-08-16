Read full article on original website
Related
Billy Joel Was ‘Embarrassed’ After ‘Piano Man’ Became a Hit
Billy Joel's hit 'Piano Man' is one of his closing songs and a staple at karaoke — but Joel was embarrassed the song became a hit.
13 Songs You Didn’t Know Were Written by Olivia Newton-John
When Olivia Newton-John first broke out in the early 1970s she was hitting the country charts with her first three albums, including her 1971 debut, If Not For You, a covers album of contemporary artists from the 1960s and early ’70s—from the title track, pulled from Bob Dylan’s 11th album New Morning in 1970 to the Kris Kristofferson- and Fred Foster-penned “Me and Bobby McGee,” later becoming a posthumous hit for Janis Joplin a year after her death.
Jon Bon Jovi’s Eldest Son Jesse Bongiovi Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Jesse Light
He liked it and put a ring on it! Jon Bon Jovi’s eldest son, Jesse Bongiovi, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, and shared the exciting news on Monday, August 1. The...
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
George Harrison’s Wife Said She and Their Son Dhani Are More Opinionated on Certain Things at Beatles Meetings
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said she and their son, Dhani, are more opinionated on certain things during Beatles meetings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jeff Lynne Will Never Watch Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Xanadu’ Even Though He Wrote Half the Songs in the Movie
Jeff Lynne said he could never watch Olivia Newton-John's 'Xanadu' even though he wrote have the songs in the movie.
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
People
Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella
Madonna rang in her 64th birthday with the help of her girls. The "Material Girl" singer traveled to Sicily with a number of friends and twin daughters Estere and Stella, who turn 10 later this month. "Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from her night out....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
John Lennon’s Sister Remembers The Day That John Met Paul McCartney 65 Years Ago
A little over 65 years ago, pop culture history was put into motion when, on July 6, 1957, singers John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time, paving the way for the eventual creation of The Beatles. Despite popular belief, the Earth didn’t shake, the clouds didn’t part and a choir of angels didn’t break into song. In fact, there was little special about that day at all.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
George Harrison Didn’t Know Where Paul McCartney Got His Melodies
George Harrison didn't know where his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney got his melodies from most of the time.
Tom Petty Said George Harrison Was Baffled by a Line in ‘I Won’t Back Down’
Tom Petty wrote "I Won't Back Down" after his house burned down. He only changed one line because it confused George Harrison.
Reba McEntire's Boyfriend Rex Linn Will Play Her Onscreen Husband on 'Big Sky' Season 3
Reba McEntire is experiencing some art imitating life. After the Grammy Award winner, 67, was announced as part of the season 3 cast of ABC's Big Sky back in May, Deadline reported that her boyfriend Rex Linn will join her in the show as her onscreen husband, sharing a first-look image of the couple playing Buck and Sunny Barnes.
Watkins Family Hour: Vol II review – a great night out with ringside seats
US siblings Sara and Sean Watkins are joined by Fiona Apple, Jackson Brown and more on another set of old classics and new favourites in Nashville form
Comments / 0