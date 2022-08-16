Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO