Rochester, N.Y. — The 11th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Saturday. It's intended to raise awareness in the community. “Rates of domestic violence in the City of Rochester are more than three times the state average,” said Lucila Matos, founder of the Walk Against Domestic Violence. “As a Latina and a Christian, I organize this walk each year to raise awareness among Latinx families, who face higher rates of domestic violence than many other communities, and to call faith leaders, who are often influential among Latinx people, to partner in prevention efforts.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO