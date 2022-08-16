ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
13 WHAM

Fire on Rochester's west side draws large response; No one hurt

Rochester, N.Y. — The residents of a double on Rochester's west side safely escaped a house fire Thursday morning. This happened on Frost Avenue, in between Jefferson Avenue and Reynolds Street. Rochester Fire Dept. Lt. David Abdoch says a tenant noticed flames upon his return from a walk. He...
13 WHAM

Two suspects indicted for fatal mass shooting in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Two men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a deadly mass shooting last month on North Clinton Avenue. The shooting happened July 5 on a basketball court outside the Clinton Baden Community Center during a large party. Police said several people fired gunshots. Four...
13 WHAM

Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
13 WHAM

School districts continue to grapple with bus driver shortages

Rochester, N.Y. — With only a few weeks before the first day of school, many districts are still looking for bus drivers. Rep. Joe Morelle wants to help - and Wednesdays, he introduced new legislation to streamline the hiring process. The "Get Our Kids to School Act" would eliminate...
13 WHAM

Domestic violence awareness event planned in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — The 11th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence will be held Saturday. It's intended to raise awareness in the community. “Rates of domestic violence in the City of Rochester are more than three times the state average,” said Lucila Matos, founder of the Walk Against Domestic Violence. “As a Latina and a Christian, I organize this walk each year to raise awareness among Latinx families, who face higher rates of domestic violence than many other communities, and to call faith leaders, who are often influential among Latinx people, to partner in prevention efforts.”
13 WHAM

Rochester police trying to track down attempted bank robbery suspect

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in an attempted bank robbery. The incident happened at Chase Bank at the corner of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male,...
13 WHAM

Crisis in the Classroom: Preparing for the start of school

Rochester, N.Y. — With just about three weeks until the first bell, the Rochester City School District has to fill a number of vacancies. Leaders remain confidence the school year will get off to a smooth start. The district has filled nearly half of its 650 openings, according to...
13 WHAM

Lyell Ave. homicide suspect indicted

Rochester, N.Y. — A man has been indicted for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last month. According to police, Joseph K. Scott, 32, shot and killed Derek Taylor, 36, at the corner of Lyell Avenue and Whitney Street around 1:40 a.m. July 24. Investigators learned Taylor...
13 WHAM

Rochester man going to prison for setting RPD car on fire in 2020

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man is going to prison for his role in burning a Rochester police car during protests in Rochester in May 2020, a U.S. attorney announced Wednesday. Dyshika McFadden, 28, was convicted of civil disorder and sentenced to two and a half years in prison....
13 WHAM

Irondequoit deer population causing issues for residents

Irondequoit, N.Y. — The deer population has long been an issue in Irondequoit and Wednesday night residents got a chance to speak before the town board. Residents are appealing the Irondequoit Police Department's decision to not exclude certain plots from the bow hunt program. Some residents are citing safety...
13 WHAM

Flour City Brewers Fest returned Friday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester's Flour City Brewer's Fest returned on Friday. Hosted by Rohrbach Brewing Co. Flour City Brewers Fest was back in full swing at the Rochester Public Market. Many were able to sample from 70+ breweries, cideries, and wineries from across New York State on the cobblestones...
13 WHAM

Goodwill host first "thrift crawl" in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Getting good bargains and giving back to the community. Wednesday night, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes celebrated its very first "thrift crawl". Those who participated met at the store on South Avenue and made their way to other locations including those in Webster, Macedon and Victor.
13 WHAM

Genesee County Sheriff's Office warns of smash-and-grab thefts

Batavia, N.Y. — Local police agencies are warning about an increase in larcenies from vehicles. Many of the vehicles have been parked at hiking areas, parking lots and parks, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, which said surrounding jurisdictions have also noted an uptick. A Florida-based group known...
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Caring and sharing

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a tea party with a purpose. Residents of Cloverwood Senior Living recently combined an afternoon summer tea party with a drive for back to school supplies. Residents who made donations enjoyed an afternoon of hot tea, cookies and assorted finger sandwiches.
