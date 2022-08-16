ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Watch: Lions QB Jared Goff makes fan's day at training camp

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the subject of this year's season of "Hard Knocks" on HBO, the Detroit Lions have generated perhaps more headlines than a typical team coming off of a 3-13-1 season would.

Last week, running back Jamaal Williams' passionate speech to his teammates caught the attention of the internet and drew praise. 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson's performance of Michael Jackson's "Bille Jean" went viral.

In early August, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and 2020 Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson joined forces to make one young fan's day. Quarterback Jared Goff recently went out of his way to share some time with a fan as well, in a moment that is sure to melt some hearts.

