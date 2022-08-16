Read full article on original website
Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
WNDU
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of setting a deadly house fire in Goshen back in May 2021 has been sentenced to two 55-year prison terms. Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. According...
abc57.com
Grand Rapids resident seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Grand Rapids resident was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township Wednesday evening, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to the area of North River Road and Winding River Road for the crash. According to...
WWMT
Video: Man exits car holding beer following chase in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspected drunk driver who led deputies on a chase exited his vehicle with a can of Bud Light in hand, dash camera video showed. The driver had a blood alcohol content of almost four times the legal limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.
2 Persons Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Constantine Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that severely injured a Grand Rapids Resident Wednesday evening in Constantine Township. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m on North River Road and [..]
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
abc57.com
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
Fox17
Juvenile dies in Ottawa County crash, 4 others hospitalized
JAMESTOWN/GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A juvenile has died after a crash at an Ottawa County intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 12:30 on 22nd Avenue and Jackson Street, located along the border between Jamestown and Georgetown townships. We’re told a...
abc57.com
Hit-and-run victim fighting for her life after accident on Friday
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Late at night on Friday, August 12, Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Bullock-Mills were riding a motorcycle with another couple, heading home from Sister Lakes, when a Ford panel van crossed the center lane and hit them. According to Michigan State Police investigators,...
abc57.com
Deputies identify driver killed in head-on collision with semi
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has identified the driver who was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on US 20 Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said Joshua Martens, 48, was driving a 2006 Lotus westbound on US 20 when his vehicle went left of center and crashed head-on into a semi traveling eastbound.
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
Police release name of man killed in Southwest Michigan motorcycle crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old driver of a Ford Bronco turned into the path of a motorcycle rider causing a fatal crash, police said. A 26-year-old Grand Junction man was attempting to make a left turn from County Road 665 to eastbound M-43 in a newer, small Ford Bronco around 9 a.m. on Aug. 17, Michigan State Police said.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Bristol injures one
BRISTOL, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:16 p.m. that hospitalized one person, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred on Maple Street near Legion Street. On-site investigations determined that a 45-year-old LaGrange woman driving a 2014 Chevy Impala was traveling northbound...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating shots fired report near 11th, Wabash Streets
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shots fired report on Thursday evening. At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of 11th Street and Wabash Street for the incident. At the scene, officers spoke with witnesses and learned some vehicles had been hit...
WWMT
Fatal motorcycle crash in Van Buren County
WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers responded to a motorcycle crash Wednesday at a Van Buren County intersection, state police said. The crash involved a Ford Bronco and a motorcycle at the intersection of Michigan 43 and County Road 665. Morning police chase: Intoxicated driver leads to police chase in...
WNDU
Man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead after his car crashed into a semi-truck Tuesday night. It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 20 east of County Road 31, which is near Middlebury. Police say Joshua Martens, 48, crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading police on chase with cocaine in vehicle, child in backseat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine after allegedly leading police on a chase on August 11, according to the probable cause affidavit. Orlandes Washington was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Neglect of a dependent. Possession of...
abc57.com
Man accused of possession of machine gun, unlawful carrying
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying following a search warrant on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chekir Bowers was arrested on the charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of...
