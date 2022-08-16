Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bogalusadailynews.com
Copeland named Varnado boys basketball coach
Mace Copeland Jr. has been named as the head boys basketball coach of Varnado High School. “I was the assistant girls coach last year and I felt like taking this job for the boys would be a good idea to help rebuild the program and get a state championship,” Copeland said. “The boys only have one state championship (1988) and I want to help get them back to being successful again.”
bogalusadailynews.com
Volleyball season is nearly here for local teams
Volleyball season is drawing closer, as two local teams have a scrimmage and the first match of the season is coming up. On Monday, Franklinton will host Pine in a scrimmage at 4:30 p.m. They are two of the four volleyball teams in Washington Parish along with Bogalusa and Varnado.
The New LSU Tiger Football Hype Video is Next Level Awesome
Maybe it's just me, but when the first LSU Football hype video for the new season comes out each year, it gets me all kinds of fired up! As in goosebumps all over, fired up!. SportsCenter debuted the LSU Football hype video yesterday for our season opener against Florida State in Caesar's Superdome Sunday, September 4th, 2022, in New Orleans calling it 'next level!'
bogalusadailynews.com
FHS graduate had successful 4-H career
Carly Talley, daughter of Brandon and Theresa Talley and recent graduate of Franklinton High School, is closing out her 4-H career in style. Carly’s 4-H experiences started in fourth grade at Enon Elementary School, where she quickly became a young leader in her club. Those experiences during her early 4-H days, lead her to become a major leader in the Washington Parish 4-H Program as she moved through Jr. high and high school years. Carly has used her wonderful cooking skills to win both parish and regional cookery contest over the years. She also used these skills to compete at 4-H University in the Next Louisiana Food Star Competition. She’s attended workshops as a participant and youth volunteer over the years. If there was ever an opportunity to volunteer to make a difference, Carly took it. She helped with community service projects throughout her time as a 4-H member as well. Her willingness to volunteer took her back to 4-H Summer Camp as a summer camp counselor. Carly had previously attended summer camp as a 4th through 6th grade member and saw an opportunity to positively impact younger members.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bogalusadailynews.com
Betty Ruth Mitchell
Betty Ruth Sylvest Mitchell went to be with Jesus on Aug. 15, 2022. She was 91. Born Sept. 30, 1930, in Franklinton, to Steve and Naomi Tisdale Sylvest, Ruth was the youngest of five having four older brothers. Ruth’s first job was as a Bookkeeper with Lindsley Fiber car dealership in Bogalusa, she and remained there until she married Wilton Ray Mitchell in 1956, and the two of them began their life together in New Orleans.
iheart.com
1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
bogalusadailynews.com
Rev. Dr. Raymond Mims Sr.
I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills “from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” (Psalms 121:1-2). Rev. Dr. Raymond Everett Mims Sr. made his triumphant transition to glory with his eyes looking toward heaven. Assuredly the angels rejoiced at his arrival to be with His Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
WDSU
Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud
HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
IN THIS ARTICLE
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans
No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
Louisiana’s sweetheart Amanda Shaw and New Orleans rapper Choppa team up for new song
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Louisiana’s sweetheart, Amanda Shaw teamed up with New Orleans rapper, Choppa to make music magic with their new song, “Louisiana Saturday Night.” “Louisiana Saturday Night” is a remake on the country classic. The diverse styles of both Amanda Shaw and Choppa blend in a way that will remind listeners of the cultural […]
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Aug. 20-21, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. In conjunction with the “Community Heroes” exhibit at the Varnado Store Museum, the museum will hold a special event outdoors beside the museum to introduce families and especially children to those in our community who provide security and protection to our parish. Visitors will have the opportunity to see a fire truck and meet a fireman, see a law-enforcement vehicle and meet an officer, and much more. Everyone is invited and the museum hopes that many children and young people will take advantage of this opportunity for an up-close-and-personal visit with some community heroes. This event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The museum will also be open for the viewing of the exhibit inside. Admission is free.
NOLA.com
State's 2023 teacher and principal of the year are both from St. Charles Parish
The Louisiana Department of Education honored Brittany Bonnaffons, of Hahnville High School, and David Schexnaydre Jr., of Harry Hurst Middle School, as the 2023 Louisiana teacher and principal of the year, respectively, at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 1-5, 2022; see list and other sales
Banks St. 3118-20: $472,000, Elisaxime Properties LLC to Carla Smith Antoine and Raney M. Antoine Sr. Baronne St. 1401-03; Baronne St. 1405-07; Thalia St. 1818: $100, FH Nola LLC to 1401 Baronne LLC. Camp St. 1232: $825,000, Jeffrey Scott Nicholl and Katherine Maris Mattes Nicholl to Ellen L. MacOmber Fannon...
Classes canceled after St. Martin’s Episcopal School catches fire Wednesday night
After having only one day of school, some students at St. Martin's Episcopal School are temporarily displaced after a fire broke out in the school's Pre-K building Wednesday night.
bslshoofly.com
Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation
Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
bobgermanylaw.com
Bay St Louis, MS - Injury-Causing Accident Reported on I-10 near MS-43
Bay St Louis, MS (August 18, 2022) - On Wednesday, at least one person was hurt in the aftermath of a car accident in Bay St. Louis. The crash took place on Interstate 10 EB near MS-43 in Hancock County at around 10:53 p.m. The accident resulted in confirmed injuries,...
Former Slidell Police Chief Max Rodriguez passes away
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Honakers Funeral Home.
WLOX
WATCH: Chapel Hart talks about their latest unforgettable performance on America’s Got Talent
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - The ladies from Poplarville gave another unforgettable performance Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent. We caught up with them to hear how the ride is going so far.
bogalusadailynews.com
American Legion to help lay Pearl Harbor victim to rest
On the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, ground troops at Scofield Barracks in Honolulu, Hawaii, were waiting in the breakfast line at the mess hall, and seamen aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma were enjoying their Sabbath respite when an alarm sounded, announcing an air attack of unbelievable force. In the minutes that followed, Seaman Houston Temples of Varnado became the first of Washington Parish’s sons to give his life in what history now records as the Second World War.
lafourchegazette.com
ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available
NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
Comments / 0