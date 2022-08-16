ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Copeland named Varnado boys basketball coach

Mace Copeland Jr. has been named as the head boys basketball coach of Varnado High School. “I was the assistant girls coach last year and I felt like taking this job for the boys would be a good idea to help rebuild the program and get a state championship,” Copeland said. “The boys only have one state championship (1988) and I want to help get them back to being successful again.”
VARNADO, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Volleyball season is nearly here for local teams

Volleyball season is drawing closer, as two local teams have a scrimmage and the first match of the season is coming up. On Monday, Franklinton will host Pine in a scrimmage at 4:30 p.m. They are two of the four volleyball teams in Washington Parish along with Bogalusa and Varnado.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
K945

The New LSU Tiger Football Hype Video is Next Level Awesome

Maybe it's just me, but when the first LSU Football hype video for the new season comes out each year, it gets me all kinds of fired up! As in goosebumps all over, fired up!. SportsCenter debuted the LSU Football hype video yesterday for our season opener against Florida State in Caesar's Superdome Sunday, September 4th, 2022, in New Orleans calling it 'next level!'
BATON ROUGE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

FHS graduate had successful 4-H career

Carly Talley, daughter of Brandon and Theresa Talley and recent graduate of Franklinton High School, is closing out her 4-H career in style. Carly’s 4-H experiences started in fourth grade at Enon Elementary School, where she quickly became a young leader in her club. Those experiences during her early 4-H days, lead her to become a major leader in the Washington Parish 4-H Program as she moved through Jr. high and high school years. Carly has used her wonderful cooking skills to win both parish and regional cookery contest over the years. She also used these skills to compete at 4-H University in the Next Louisiana Food Star Competition. She’s attended workshops as a participant and youth volunteer over the years. If there was ever an opportunity to volunteer to make a difference, Carly took it. She helped with community service projects throughout her time as a 4-H member as well. Her willingness to volunteer took her back to 4-H Summer Camp as a summer camp counselor. Carly had previously attended summer camp as a 4th through 6th grade member and saw an opportunity to positively impact younger members.
FRANKLINTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Bogalusa, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Bogalusa, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
bogalusadailynews.com

Betty Ruth Mitchell

Betty Ruth Sylvest Mitchell went to be with Jesus on Aug. 15, 2022. She was 91. Born Sept. 30, 1930, in Franklinton, to Steve and Naomi Tisdale Sylvest, Ruth was the youngest of five having four older brothers. Ruth’s first job was as a Bookkeeper with Lindsley Fiber car dealership in Bogalusa, she and remained there until she married Wilton Ray Mitchell in 1956, and the two of them began their life together in New Orleans.
BOGALUSA, LA
iheart.com

1 Louisiana City Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.

Louisiana has once again proven itself to be a culinary haven, this time for barbecue lovers. Clever ranked the 50 largest metropolitan areas around the country to find the best BBQ cities, using data such as Yelp ratings, Google Trends, major BBQ events, number of BBQ restaurants per capita, and many more.
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

Rev. Dr. Raymond Mims Sr.

I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills “from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth.” (Psalms 121:1-2). Rev. Dr. Raymond Everett Mims Sr. made his triumphant transition to glory with his eyes looking toward heaven. Assuredly the angels rejoiced at his arrival to be with His Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Hammond residents wake up to massive shelf cloud

HAMMOND, La. — Hammond residents woke up to a spectacular sight outside their windows Friday morning. Many Northshore residents sent WDSU photos of a massive shelf cloud. WDSU Meteorologist Devon Lucie explains how these clouds form:. "A shelf cloud forms from an ‘outflow’ boundary, or what can be thought...
HAMMOND, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Manchester Academy#Jamboree#American Football#Highschoolsports#Ford Christian School
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Oysters in New Orleans

No city in the continental United States does seafood quite like New Orleans. The town owes its perfect cuisine to an ideal location fused with a rich culinary culture of Creole Cajun descent. Louisiana’s many bodies of water provide a wealth of fresh seafood New Orleans cooks incorporate into their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Aug. 20-21, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. In conjunction with the “Community Heroes” exhibit at the Varnado Store Museum, the museum will hold a special event outdoors beside the museum to introduce families and especially children to those in our community who provide security and protection to our parish. Visitors will have the opportunity to see a fire truck and meet a fireman, see a law-enforcement vehicle and meet an officer, and much more. Everyone is invited and the museum hopes that many children and young people will take advantage of this opportunity for an up-close-and-personal visit with some community heroes. This event will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The museum will also be open for the viewing of the exhibit inside. Admission is free.
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bslshoofly.com

Crane Builders, LLC: The Next Generation

Ownership of the Waveland-based contractor has transferred from father to daughter without compromising quality or commitment, while keeping a sharp eye on the future. A lot has changed at Crane Builders over the past several years. Jackye, founder Jimmy Crane's daughter, has officially purchased the company from her father and has moved the office from an apartment above her father's garage to a commercial space in Magnolia Plaza on Highway 90.
WAVELAND, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

American Legion to help lay Pearl Harbor victim to rest

On the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, ground troops at Scofield Barracks in Honolulu, Hawaii, were waiting in the breakfast line at the mess hall, and seamen aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma were enjoying their Sabbath respite when an alarm sounded, announcing an air attack of unbelievable force. In the minutes that followed, Seaman Houston Temples of Varnado became the first of Washington Parish’s sons to give his life in what history now records as the Second World War.
VARNADO, LA
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy