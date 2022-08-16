Read full article on original website
Related
TravelSkills 08-17-22: Disney calls these passholders an 'unfavorable mix' at Disneyland
Why there's no night train between LA and SF, the largest county in the country to gauge voters on secession, inside Pluto's Cave that dips deep into the Earth and this low-fare airline snubs SFO before it even takes off.
SFGate
‘Twilight’ Director Rejected Taylor Swift’s Cameo Request Because It’d Be Too Distracting: ‘I Kick Myself for It, Too’
Taylor Swift’s acting career is about to get a huge boost with David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” which stars the multi-Grammy winner in a key supporting role as a grieving woman. The drama, headlined by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington, is set to be Swift’s most high-profile movie yet. However, it turns out she could’ve had “The Twilight Saga” on her résumé had her agent’s wishes not been rejected by “New Moon” director Chris Weitz.
SFGate
How ‘Drag Race’ Is Conquering the World and Breaking Down Barriers as RuPaul’s Emmy-Winning Franchise Expands
There’s not enough RuPaul to go around the world. But the drag competition show he created in 2009 along with World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey continues to spread into new territories with his trademark spirit intact. “Drag Race Philippines” will become the latest spinoff when...
SFGate
‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX Casts Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Adds Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane (EXCLUSIVE)
The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
