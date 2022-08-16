ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Chilean Legislators to Be Drug Tested as New Initiative Begins

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean legislators will begin random drug testing in the next few days after a proposal making it compulsory was approved last month, despite criticism from some lawmakers. The first 78 Chilean deputies to be tested were randomly drawn this week, and will now have their first series...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Touts $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is ramping up efforts to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the effort to refurbish roads, bridges and airports and reduce emissions. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go on a four-day, six-state tour starting Tuesday, visiting Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy