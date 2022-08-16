Troopers: Schenectady man had forged checks in Malta, Albany, Cohoes

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

MALTA– A Schenectady man has been arrested, accused of possessing and attempting to cash forged checks over two counties, New York State Police said this week.

Kevin M. Lillibridge, 65, of Schenectady, was arrested Friday and charged with multiple grand larceny-related offenses, police said.

The investigation began just before 11 a.m. Friday as troopers responded to the Ballston Spa National Bank on Dunning Street in Malta for a report of someone attempting to cash a fraudulent check, police said.

Troopers arrested Lillibridge there as they found him with a forged check, police said.

Troopers then determined that Lillibridge attempted to cash a forged check in Cohoes last Thursday and successfully cashed a forged check in Albany, police said.

Lillibridge was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, third-degree attempted grand larceny, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny, police said.

Lillibridge was processed and released to appear in court later.

