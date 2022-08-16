Read full article on original website
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Charity Event Hosted at Brewery 44 Will Raise Money for Local Foster & Homeless YouthDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Squirrel Stuck in Dumpster Rescued by Brockton City OfficialsDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Durfee High School brings back weapons detectors for second year
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — For the second year in a row, B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River will have state of the art weapons detectors at every entrance to the campus. Joseph Correia and his security team have been working for months to prepare for students to...
Turnto10.com
Back to School: Tackling pandemic learning loss
(WJAR) — Back to school is just a few days away for many families. But more than two years into the pandemic, many kids are still struggling academically. "It was definitely challenging. For everybody -- teachers, students, parents, everybody alike,” said Joe Gabriele of Cranston, father of 13 year-old Joey.
Turnto10.com
Providence School Board members allege 'graduation inflation'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Did some Providence high school graduates get diplomas they didn't really earn? That's the allegation from three School Board members, who claim some students may not have earned all the credits that appeared on their transcripts. The controversy began when School Board member Ty'Relle Stephens...
Winman Middle School delays students’ start date
Administrators say the anticipated start date is now Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood
Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
Turnto10.com
Restaurant known for chicken fingers to open in Johnston
A fast-food chain known for its chicken fingers will open a new location in Johnston. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers confirmed to NBC 10 News on Friday that the restaurant will be located at Atwood Avenue and Stone Hill Road. A spokesperson said the chain is planning to open the restaurant...
Turnto10.com
Help on the way for veteran who says Purple Hearts were stolen
BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — "A World War II veteran from Bristol says his three Purple Hearts were stolen from his home during a birthday party in 2021. Arthur Medeiros, 102, served in the Battle of the Bulge and was injured on multiple occasions while serving his country in Europe.
Woman climbs into seal pool, swims around at Woods Hole aquarium
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A woman went into the seal enclosure at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Wednesday. The aquarium’s supervisor tells Boston 25 the woman climbed over the wall of the pool, swam around and briefly walked around the enclosure. There were two seals in the enclosure...
Car engulfed in flames after North Kingstown crash
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the eastbound exit for Route 1A on Route 138.
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
Hidden for 40 years, vintage ice cream truck being restored to former glory
Palagis trucks have been crisscrossing the Ocean State for more than a century, satisfying sweet tooths since Peter Palagi first opened the business in 1896.
Man accused of charging at radio host John DePetro with lawnmower
A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly went after radio talk show host John DePetro with a lawnmower, according to police.
ABC6.com
Man faces charges after apparently attacking Rhode Island talk show host with lawn mower
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man is in custody and facing “various” charges after an apparent attack on a Rhode Island radio talk show host John DePetro. Warwick Police Chief Brad Connor said officers went to a home at 29 Staples Ave. for a reported disturbance.
Turnto10.com
Patient recalls hospital lockdown after reports of bomb threat
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A patient described the frightening moments inside St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford on Tuesday afternoon when the building went into a lockdown after reports of a bomb threat. When the all-clear sounded, NBC 10 News called police, who said there was no credible...
Turnto10.com
Friends, family remember Providence man killed falling from drawbridge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends are remembering a Providence man known for his devoted coverage of religion for the Providence Journal. Richard Dujardin, 77, died Monday while walking across Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in Milwaukee that began to rise. Providence Journal columnist Mark Patinkin said Dujardin was a...
Turnto10.com
Washington County Fair kicks off in full swing
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Washington County Fair kicked off on Wednesday morning, featuring rides, entertainment, truck pulls and more. The fair will run through Sunday with the fair gates opening at 8 a.m. According to the fair's website, the rides will open at 12 p.m. The fair was...
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
ABC6.com
DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
