ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attleboro, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Turnto10.com

Durfee High School brings back weapons detectors for second year

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — For the second year in a row, B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River will have state of the art weapons detectors at every entrance to the campus. Joseph Correia and his security team have been working for months to prepare for students to...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Back to School: Tackling pandemic learning loss

(WJAR) — Back to school is just a few days away for many families. But more than two years into the pandemic, many kids are still struggling academically. "It was definitely challenging. For everybody -- teachers, students, parents, everybody alike,” said Joe Gabriele of Cranston, father of 13 year-old Joey.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence School Board members allege 'graduation inflation'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Did some Providence high school graduates get diplomas they didn't really earn? That's the allegation from three School Board members, who claim some students may not have earned all the credits that appeared on their transcripts. The controversy began when School Board member Ty'Relle Stephens...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attleboro, MA
Education
City
Attleboro, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
FUN 107

Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood

Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
ROCHESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Restaurant known for chicken fingers to open in Johnston

A fast-food chain known for its chicken fingers will open a new location in Johnston. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers confirmed to NBC 10 News on Friday that the restaurant will be located at Atwood Avenue and Stone Hill Road. A spokesperson said the chain is planning to open the restaurant...
JOHNSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Help on the way for veteran who says Purple Hearts were stolen

BRISTOl, R.I. (WJAR) — "A World War II veteran from Bristol says his three Purple Hearts were stolen from his home during a birthday party in 2021. Arthur Medeiros, 102, served in the Battle of the Bulge and was injured on multiple occasions while serving his country in Europe.
BRISTOL, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Campbell
Boston

Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer

Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
EASTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Nbc#Hvac
Turnto10.com

Patient recalls hospital lockdown after reports of bomb threat

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A patient described the frightening moments inside St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford on Tuesday afternoon when the building went into a lockdown after reports of a bomb threat. When the all-clear sounded, NBC 10 News called police, who said there was no credible...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Turnto10.com

Friends, family remember Providence man killed falling from drawbridge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Family and friends are remembering a Providence man known for his devoted coverage of religion for the Providence Journal. Richard Dujardin, 77, died Monday while walking across Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in Milwaukee that began to rise. Providence Journal columnist Mark Patinkin said Dujardin was a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Washington County Fair kicks off in full swing

RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — The Washington County Fair kicked off on Wednesday morning, featuring rides, entertainment, truck pulls and more. The fair will run through Sunday with the fair gates opening at 8 a.m. According to the fair's website, the rides will open at 12 p.m. The fair was...
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

DEM: Rhode Island expected to announce campfire ban

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Friday that a campfire ban is likely to be announced for all state-run campgrounds. The department will ask private campgrounds to highly advise banning open fires, according to spokesman Jay Wegimont. This move is due to worsening...
BURRILLVILLE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy