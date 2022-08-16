Dhanush has been experiencing a weird Dickensian the best of times and the worst of times. The Gray Man star has been confirmed for its sequel, something of a vindication of his rising popularity globally. On the other hand, in his home State Tamil Nadu, thing were not all that bright. Many of his recent movies (in theatres and OTT) Maaran, Jagame Thanthiram were failures. His Hindi movie Atrangi Re, though interesting had a limited impact of it being an OTT release at the height of the pandemic.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO