LCM (50m) On day 4 of the European Championships in Rome Kristof Milak swam 3 races in one session. 10 minutes after winning the 100 fly with a time of 50.33, he was back in the water for the semifinal of the 200 free, where he finished 10th missing the final by 0.25 seconds. While the day before he took the silver in 100 free (47.47) and immediately after won the second semifinal of the 100 fly with a time of 51.01.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 22 HOURS AGO