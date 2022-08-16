Read full article on original website
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
200 Free Me David Popovici Ne 1:42.97 Ki Timing Ke Sath Bnaya World Junior Record
LCM (50m) Romania ke David Popovici Olympic Games ke baad se unstoppable hi dikh rhe hai, yhan tk ki 2022 European Championships mei compete karte huye bhi unhone shaandar performance di. In 17-year-old swimmer ne 2 din phle hi men’s 100m freestyle event mei 46.86s ki historic timing ke sath...
Lana Pudar Cracks Bosnia and Herzegovinian Record in 200 Fly, Wins Gold in 2:06.81
LCM (50m) European Record: 2:04.27, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2009. European Championships Record: 2:04.79, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014. 2020 European Champion: Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.50. Lana Pudar (BIH), 2:06.81. Helena Bach (DEN), 2:07.30. Ilaria Cusinato (ITA), 2:07.77. Laura Stephens (GBR), 2:08.47. Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN), 2:09.03. Keanna MacInnes...
Nicolo Martinenghi: “What a Perfect Ending to These Championships” (Flash Quotes)
LCM (50m) Italy closed out their dominant European Championships with a win and championship record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay. They defended their gold medal from World Championships–where they upset the U.S.–with a time of 3:28.46. After the race, their deadly front half of Thomas Ceccon and Nicolo Martinenghi spoke about what it meant to be able to close out their championships with a win in front of the home crowd.
LEN Names Popovici and Meilutyte As Swimmers Of The European Championships
LCM (50m) Following the conclusion of the 2022 European Championships, LEN, the official governing body of European Aquatics, announced its choices for the top male and female swimmers of the meet. Romania’s David Popovici was named the male swimmer of the meet, while Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte won the women’s award. These decisions were made based on which swimmer had the performance that earned the highest number of FINA points.
Watch: Race Videos From Day 7 Finals of the 2022 European Championships
LCM (50m) The final night of the 2022 European Championships were as thrilling as the first 6. This post features race videos from each of the finals at the Day 7 finals session. These races include the men’s 50 free, women’s 50 breast, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 400 free, women’s 4×100 medley relay and men’s 4×100 medley relay. All race videos in this post are from the European Championships (LEN) YouTube channel.
Italy Has Won a Medal in the Men’s 800 at Every LC European Championships
Italy put together a stunning performance at the 2022 European Championships, swimming in front of a home Crowd in Rome. One of the best performances for Italy came in the men’s 800 free, where superstar distance swimmer Gregorio Paltirnieri shattered the Championship Record in 7:40.86, while 16-year-old Lorenzo Galossi won Bronze in a new World Junior Record of 7:43.37.
European Championships Open Water Events Postponed or Canceled Because of Weather
Thunderstorms and more heavy waves meant another postponement of open water events in Italy this week, with one race being canceled. 2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – OPEN WATER. Saturday, August 20-Sunday, August 21 (open water swimming) Ostia, Italy. Weather has again postponed the open water swimming events at the...
