Bham Now
This group is planning an uplifting community near One Pratt Park—what you need to know
For years, the Daniel Payne Legacy Village Foundation has been dreaming of building a mixed-use community-focused development near One Pratt Park. Now they’re getting ready to make it real, according to Brandon Cleveland, Executive Director, and they want the community’s support. Here’s what you need to know.
wvtm13.com
Shelby Baptist to open new cardiovascular unit
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new cardiac unit is planned for Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster. According to a news release, the $6 million investment will create a new, modernized 14-bed cardiovascular unit. The new unit is set to open in December 2022, and will be located on the...
Bham Now
24 events for a great September including Fido Fest
When September comes, so does a calendar full of plans. From Artwalk to Fido Fest, here’s what’s ahead for the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Top Shelf Burlesque Presents a Classy Evening at The Marble Ring. What: A 20s-themed evening with drinks, jazz and entertainment from Top Shelf Burlesque.
Bham Now
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
wbrc.com
Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!. The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!. In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey. “Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,”...
Bham Now
Planning a career change? Birmingham mom shares why she chose real estate
Looking to make a career change? Working in real estate is a flexible career option that allows you to set your own schedule, choose where and when you’d like to work and helps you to meet new, exciting people in The Magic City. We spoke with Kristi Logan—a local...
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
Michaels Invites the Oxford Community to Its Grand Opening Celebration
Oxford, AL – Bring your friends and family for a day of free food, crafting, and giveaways to celebrate Michaels joining the neighborhood. Michaels, the largest specialty retailer of arts, crafts, and home décor in North America, will host a Grand Opening community celebration for its new location in Oxford, AL on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. Kicking-off with a ribbon cutting ceremony, the event will offer free crafts and Maker demos, giveaways, local food favorites, and more at this fun-filled celebration to mark Michaels new store opening.
wvtm13.com
City Walk unfolding new security measures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Bham Now
A Night of Big Stars
Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham for the annual A Night of Big Stars fundraiser! Littles in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program will take the stage and perform a one-of-a-kind-show. Guests for the evening will enjoy dinner with a view at the iconic The Club, drinks and music provided by The Music Caterers. We’ll also have can’t-miss auction packages that will have you feeling like a star! The best part of the event? Every dollar raised helps Big Brothers Big Sisters continue their mission of matching children facing adversity with caring and supportive mentors who change their lives for the better, forever.
Bham Now
Celebrate Black-owned businesses at the Culture and Community Fest Aug. 27 at Sloss
Birmingham, we have so many Black-owned businesses in our city to be proud of. It’s time to celebrate these businesses and have fun at The Modern Green Book’s second annual Culture and Community Fest. Register now for this event on August 27, noon-8PM at Sloss. A Birmingham event...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Alabama’s first aerospace and aviation high school opens in Bessemer
Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Kevin Horne
Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Kevin Horne of Grace Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. Horne has taken the mantle of his late prominent father Pastor Sylvester Horne and has led the church and ministry at Grace to new heights. Pastor Kevin Horne...
Bham Now
14 Birmingham photographers you need to follow on Instagram for this National Photography Day
National Photography Day—celebrated each year on August 19—is a day to recognize the creative minds that capture snapshots of life’s fleeting moments. Since The Magic City is full of extremely talented creators, we rounded up 14 local photographers that deserve your follow on Instagram!. Disclaimer: This is...
wbrc.com
Alabama Connections Academy triples enrollment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the traditional classroom to a virtual one, some online schools are seeing an increase in enrollment. The Alabama Connections Academy opened its virtual doors in 2017 with 1,200 students. Five years later, that number has tripled. The Elementary Assistant Principal for Connections Academy, Layal Olive,...
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
Bham Now
Alabama Symphony Orchestra rocks you with The Music of Queen + more during the 22/23 season—tickets on sale now
After two seasons affected by the pandemic, we’re celebrating because the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is welcoming everyone back to the concert hall for an amazing full season of concerts! From the Masterworks Series with some of the ASO’s most notable conductors to The SuperPOPS! series featuring the iconic music of 70s rock band Queen, you won’t want to miss what’s in store for the 22/23 season.
