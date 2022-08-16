Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham for the annual A Night of Big Stars fundraiser! Littles in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program will take the stage and perform a one-of-a-kind-show. Guests for the evening will enjoy dinner with a view at the iconic The Club, drinks and music provided by The Music Caterers. We’ll also have can’t-miss auction packages that will have you feeling like a star! The best part of the event? Every dollar raised helps Big Brothers Big Sisters continue their mission of matching children facing adversity with caring and supportive mentors who change their lives for the better, forever.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO