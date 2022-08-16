ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

Former Bookkeeper From Westbury Accused Of Embezzling $120K

A former Long Island bookkeeper has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $120,000 from a local trade union. Jennifer Jira, age 40, of Westbury, was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 18, and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records, said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly. Jira pleaded...
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Selden Man Admits To Targeting, Attacking Hispanic Men

A Long Island man has admitted to targeting Hispanic men, bringing them to remote locations, and then violently attacking them. Christopher Cella, of Selden, pleaded guilty to multiple hate crimes in Suffolk County Court on Thursday, Aug. 18, including strangulation and assault. Cella, who was 19 at the time, was...
SELDEN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Commack Man Among 9 Accused of Organized Crime Roles

Nine men, including a Nassau County detective, were charged Tuesday with racketeering and illegal gambling offenses, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office said. Eight of the nine men have been arrested; the ninth, Joseph Rutigliano, 63, of Commack, remains at large. Two indictments accusing the men of being a part...
COMMACK, NY
27east.com

Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk

East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Nine Members and Associates of Genovese and Bonanno Organized Crime Families Charged with Racketeering and Illegal Gambling Offenses

Earlier this week, in federal court in Brooklyn, two indictments were unsealed charging nine defendants with racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and related offenses. As alleged, charged with racketeering are: Anthony Pipitone, a captain and soldier in the Bonanno organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra; Vito Pipitone, Bonanno soldier; Agostino Gabriele, Bonanno associate; Carmelo Polito, acting captain in the Genovese organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra; Joseph Macario, Genovese soldier; and Genovese associates Salvatore Rubino and Joseph Rutigliano.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

9 alleged mob members indicted on federal charges in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Nine people linked to the mob were indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to racketeering and operating an illegal gambling operation. One of those defendants is a Nassau County Police detective. As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports, seven of those nine alleged members or associates of the Genovese...
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

Feds bust alleged Mafia gambling operations posing as shoe repair, coffee shop

MERRICK, N.Y. — Sal's Shoe Repair in Merrick, New York, was doing more than fixing heels and worn soles. The Genovese organized crime family operated an illegal gambling operation out of the shop, generating "substantial revenue," which was then laundered through cash transfers, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said. Nine...
fox5ny.com

Nassau County detective arrested in Mafia gambling bust

Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including a Nassau County Police detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included "Joe Fish," "Sal the Shoemaker" and "Joe Box."
HuntingtonNow

2 Wanted in Deli Burglary

Suffolk police are looking for two men who burglarized a Cold Spring Harbor business on Aug. 9. The men broke into Gold Coast 2 Go Delicatessen at 147 Woodbury Road, about 4 a.m., and stole a safe and about $700 in cash.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

