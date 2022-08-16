Read full article on original website
MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects
Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
Tire Collection Day Set for Next Thursday in Adrian
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Solid Waste Department will be facilitating a tire collection day next Thursday in Adrian. County residents can recycle unwanted passenger vehicle tires for a nominal fee next Thursday, August 25th from 2pm-6pm at the Lenawee County Recycling Drop Off Site on River Street in Adrian.
City Closing on Purchase of Adrian Inn Today, to Utilize Building for Displaced Riverview Terrace Residents
Adrian, MI – WLEN News concludes the week-long series of stories on what the Adrian City Commission has called a humanitarian crisis…the Riverview Terrace Apartment situation. Today, the City of Adrian is closing on the purchase of the Adrian Inn on West Maumee street in an effort to...
Lenawee County Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize
Adrian, MI – A 67-year-old Lenawee County woman celebrated after winning 1 million dollars playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located on North Main Street in Adrian.
Adrian College Welcomes Class of 2026
Adrian, MI – Adrian is in the middle of their yearly population boost, as students are returning to Adrian College and Siena Heights University for the 2022-23 academic year. More than 600 new students were welcomed by Adrian College President Jeffrey Docking and his staff during their recent matriculation...
Adrian Township Fire Dept. Warning Residents of Text Message Scam
Adrian Twp., MI – The Adrian Township Fire Department is warning residents of a text message scam that has been going around. The department says that the scam is being sent out into the area, stating that the ATFD is selling shirts at a discount. A post on the...
How has Riverview Terrace Ownership been Working with City of Adrian?
Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues the series on the latest information involving the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian. City Administrator Greg Elliott answered this question from WLEN News Director Ian Wendt after a recent meeting of the Adrian City Commission…. Elliott went on to talk about what...
Swartzlander Hired as Brooklyn Village Manager, Resigns from Lenawee Chamber
Adrian, MI – Matt Swartzlander has resigned from his position as the Executive Director of the Greater Lenawee Chamber of Commerce… and has been hired as the next Brooklyn Village Manager. The Chamber announced Friday morning that his resignation will be effective September 9th. Swartzlander was instrumental in...
