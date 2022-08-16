ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenawee County, MI

MDOT is Milling Chicago Blvd. in Tecumseh, Continuing Work on Two Other Local Projects

Tecumseh, MI – The Michigan Department of Transportation has started milling Chicago Boulevard in the City of Tecumseh. The municipality is encouraging residents to find an alternative route when traveling around town. They say to utilize side streets during construction to help alleviate congestion on the boulevard. Work there should end by next Friday.
TECUMSEH, MI
Tire Collection Day Set for Next Thursday in Adrian

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Solid Waste Department will be facilitating a tire collection day next Thursday in Adrian. County residents can recycle unwanted passenger vehicle tires for a nominal fee next Thursday, August 25th from 2pm-6pm at the Lenawee County Recycling Drop Off Site on River Street in Adrian.
ADRIAN, MI
Lenawee County Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

Adrian, MI – A 67-year-old Lenawee County woman celebrated after winning 1 million dollars playing the Michigan Lottery’s $40 Million Cash Payout instant game. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Mobil gas station, located on North Main Street in Adrian.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Michigan State
City
Adrian, MI
County
Lenawee County, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Adrian College Welcomes Class of 2026

Adrian, MI – Adrian is in the middle of their yearly population boost, as students are returning to Adrian College and Siena Heights University for the 2022-23 academic year. More than 600 new students were welcomed by Adrian College President Jeffrey Docking and his staff during their recent matriculation...
ADRIAN, MI
How has Riverview Terrace Ownership been Working with City of Adrian?

Adrian, MI – WLEN News continues the series on the latest information involving the Riverview Terrace Apartments situation in Adrian. City Administrator Greg Elliott answered this question from WLEN News Director Ian Wendt after a recent meeting of the Adrian City Commission…. Elliott went on to talk about what...
ADRIAN, MI

