Read full article on original website
Related
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Attempts To Choke Brad Pitt During Plane Altercation? Maleficent Star Allegedly Desperate To Find Something New Amid Ongoing Battle With Jennifer Aniston's Ex
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had an intense verbal and physical fight aboard the plane that led to their split in 2016. The Maleficent star sued the FBI and wanted to ask for records from the investigation since she was wondering why there were no charges filed against her ex-husband.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Endless Free Online
Cast: Aaron Moorhead Justin Benson Callie Hernandez Tate Ellington Shane Brady. Two brothers return to the cult they fled from years ago to discover that the group's beliefs may be more sane than they once thought. Is The Endless on Netflix?. The Endless is currently not on Netflix. Movies and...
K-boom! South Korea’s art and high culture lands in Britain with a bang
Kimchi, the fermented pickle, led the way, establishing a taste for colourful Korean food in Britain. It was followed by a youth wave of K-pop music hysteria. Then came those two international screen hits, Bong Joon-ho’s shocking 2020 Oscar winner Parasite and last year’s brutal television series Squid Game.
Comments / 0