Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank promotes 2 executive promotions in training, loans

northbaybusinessjournal.com
Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank names new controller, assistant VP
Diana Ortiz and Nicole Tufly have been promoted by Santa Rosa-based Summit State Bank. Ortiz is now an assistant vice president. The bank stated she has more than 17 years of banking experience and has worked for Summit State since 2017, most recently as manager of its Rohnert Park branch.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay unemployment rates decline in July, mostly below California’s 3.9%
North Bay unemployment rates in July declined across the region from June, as well as in California, according to state figures released Friday. In the North Bay last month, Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.1%. Sonoma and Napa counties both reported unemployment rates of 2.6%, with Mendocino County following at 3.2%, according to the Employment Development Department. Solano County’s unemployment rate last month was 3.9%, and Lake County was at 4.2%, according to the state Employment Development Department.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
OLE Health gets north Napa campus as a donation from winery trade group
OLE Health is now the owner of its north Napa campus, the first permanent location for the 50-year-old community health network when the facility was built two decades ago. The 25,000-square-foot Napa Valley Vintners Health Center at 1141 Pear Tree Lane has been donated free of debt to OLE Health, it was announced Thursday. The value of the gift is $17 million, the single-largest gift Napa Valley Vintners has given to any nonprofit.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Pride Mountain Vineyards chooses new winemaker
Matt Ward has been hired as wine maker at Pride Mountain Vineyards, located on the Napa Valley side of the Mayacamas Mountains near the Sonoma County line. “Matt is an amazing young man,” stated Steve Pride, an owner of the company founded in 1990 by Jim and Carolyn Pride. “Through his hard work, inquisitiveness and experimentation, he has developed as much insight into all aspects of the winemaking process as any winemaker I have ever met … and he is just getting going in his career! His combination of kind personality, natural leadership skills and winemaking intelligence is just what we need at Pride Mountain Vineyards to continue our evolving 30-year quest of making the best wines we can from our property.”
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley College secures $31M grant for student housing construction
Napa Valley College, which plans on constructing housing development, including traditional dormitory rooms, as well as furnished and unfurnished studios and apartments with a total of 588 beds, has announced it has received a $31 million grant from the State’s Higher Education Student Housing Grant Program. “With this $31...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma Technology laying the data groundwork to fight wildfires
One Petaluma-based environmental science firm has peered into a crystal ball and looked where no one else wants to see what fire danger lurks. Sonoma Technology is running computer models to help North Bay agencies develop their community wildfire protection plans (CWPPs) in Marin and Sonoma counties. These models can predict fire behavior and even evacuation ease, with the aim of trying to stomp out the fire before it happens and get people out of harm’s way if one is ignited and takes off.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Windsor council OKs urgency moratorium on vacation rentals
The Windsor Town Council, in a 4-0 vote with one member absent, adopted an urgency moratorium Wednesday on all new short-term rentals in town. The 45-day ban, which takes effect immediately, means Windsor will temporarily stop issuing business permits for new short-term rentals, but pending applications may still be approved.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Petaluma adtech startup builds remote culture in the metaverse
Virtual-reality headsets originally were the gear of serious video gamer. But at one Petaluma-based advertising technology company the devices are for serious business — and team-building fun. At a recent weekly gathering, a dozen Spaceback staff members donned their company-issued VR goggles to meet in the metaverse to brainstorm...
