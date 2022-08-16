Sonoma County’s Summit State Bank promotes 2 executive promotions in training, loans

Matt Ward has been hired as wine maker at Pride Mountain Vineyards, located on the Napa Valley side of the Mayacamas Mountains near the Sonoma County line. “Matt is an amazing young man,” stated Steve Pride, an owner of the company founded in 1990 by Jim and Carolyn Pride. “Through his hard work, inquisitiveness and experimentation, he has developed as much insight into all aspects of the winemaking process as any winemaker I have ever met … and he is just getting going in his career! His combination of kind personality, natural leadership skills and winemaking intelligence is just what we need at Pride Mountain Vineyards to continue our evolving 30-year quest of making the best wines we can from our property.”

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO