Vols Commit to Miss 2022 Season With Injury

2023 Tennessee tight end commitment Ethan Davis will miss his senior season at Collins Hill (Ga.) due to a torn labrum. The versatile tight end commitment announced the news on social media earlier this morning.  In June, Davis told Volunteer Country his recruitment process was shut down after ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Minnesota Unveils 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule

The lineup includes three regular-season home duals, the annual Minnesota Invitational in early December, and hosting the Men's NCAA Championships. Archive photo via Craig Lassig/Minnesota Athletics. Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics. MINNEAPOLIS – Hosting the 2023 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships highlights the 2022-23 schedule for the University of Minnesota swimming...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Canadian Olympian Josh Liendo Set To Join University of Florida This Season

Three-time World Championship medalist and Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo has announced his commitment to the University of Florida. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Spencer Penland contributed to this report. One of the top young talents in men’s swimming has announced his collegiate commitment. Josh Liendo, a 2021 Canadian...
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

The Great ACC Coaching Swap Continues As Brinkman Heads To Boston College

There has been an unusually-high number of coaching changes within the ACC since the 2021-22 NCAA season concluded in March. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Every NCAA offseason yields a number of coaching changes from some of the country’s top swimming & diving programs, but it’s rare we see so many come within one conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Blue Tide Aquatics’ Andy Korda Named Head Coach at Waterloo Swimming

Blue Tide Aquatics' Andy Korda will be moving over to Waterloo Swimming in Austin as its new head coach beginning this fall. Archive photo via Blue Tide Aquatics. Waterloo Swimming will welcome Andy Korda as the team’s new head coach starting this fall. Korda will be transitioning to Waterloo from his previous head coach position at Blue Tide Aquatics, which he held since 2019.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Olympic Medalist, World Champion Kieran Smith Announces Decision To Turn Pro

After a massively successful NCAA career, Smith has opted to turn and forgo his final season of NCAA eligibility. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After an immensely successful four-year career at the University of Florida, 2022 world champion Kieran Smith is turning professional and forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

Florida Flexes With Josh Liendo Addition and a Legendary NCAA Record in Reach

The Florida Gators were the 200 free relay NCAA Champions last season. Even after graduating two legs, they could be even faster this year. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The University of Florida has become ‘the university of freestylers’ over the last 15 years of men’s collegiate swimming. Since...
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

Ohio High School State Finalist Max Christensen Commits to Villanova

Ohio native Max Christensen plans to arrive in Villanova, Pennsylvania and join the Wildcats ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
VILLANOVA, PA
swimswam.com

North Carolina HS State Runner-Up Mason Hetzell Commits to UNC-Wilmington

North Carolina State runner-up Mason Hetzell will remain in-state, arriving at UNC-Wilmington ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
WILMINGTON, NC
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro

The majority of SwimSwam readers believe Regan Smith made the correct decision in opting to turn pro and join Bob Bowman in Arizona. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
TEMPE, AZ
ESPN

Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships

TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
GYMNASTICS
On3.com

Kentucky's Ugonna Kingsley arrives on campus Thursday evening

Kentucky basketball’s 2022-23 roster will be complete later this evening when five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso makes his way to campus. The freshman signee will arrive in Lexington this evening and begin the move-in process, sources tell KSR. Onyenso’s locker is already set up, with the 6-foot-11, 225-pound shot-blocker...
LEXINGTON, KY

