This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita Durairaj
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Mike Gundy Reveals Biggest Difference Between Oklahoma State, Tennessee Jobs
It's no secret that the Tennessee Volunteers have coveted Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy for many years now. But despite the potential financial windfall he could gain by going to Knoxville, he's been comfortable in Stillwater. In a recent interview, Gundy admitted that the Tennessee job has appealed to...
Vols Commit to Miss 2022 Season With Injury
2023 Tennessee tight end commitment Ethan Davis will miss his senior season at Collins Hill (Ga.) due to a torn labrum. The versatile tight end commitment announced the news on social media earlier this morning. In June, Davis told Volunteer Country his recruitment process was shut down after ...
Commitment Details out for Top WR Recruit Ayden Williams
Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive class
swimswam.com
Minnesota Unveils 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule
The lineup includes three regular-season home duals, the annual Minnesota Invitational in early December, and hosting the Men's NCAA Championships. Archive photo via Craig Lassig/Minnesota Athletics. Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics. MINNEAPOLIS – Hosting the 2023 Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships highlights the 2022-23 schedule for the University of Minnesota swimming...
swimswam.com
Canadian Olympian Josh Liendo Set To Join University of Florida This Season
Three-time World Championship medalist and Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo has announced his commitment to the University of Florida. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Spencer Penland contributed to this report. One of the top young talents in men’s swimming has announced his collegiate commitment. Josh Liendo, a 2021 Canadian...
No. 10 North Carolina defeats No. 10 Tennessee in season opener
No. 11 Tennessee (0-1-0) opened its 2022 season with a 3-0 loss Thursday at No. 10 North Carolina (1-0-0). Thursday’s contest was the season opener for both schools at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Ashleigh Gambone scored an unassisted goal in the 39th minute for North Carolina.
swimswam.com
The Great ACC Coaching Swap Continues As Brinkman Heads To Boston College
There has been an unusually-high number of coaching changes within the ACC since the 2021-22 NCAA season concluded in March. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Every NCAA offseason yields a number of coaching changes from some of the country’s top swimming & diving programs, but it’s rare we see so many come within one conference.
swimswam.com
Blue Tide Aquatics’ Andy Korda Named Head Coach at Waterloo Swimming
Blue Tide Aquatics' Andy Korda will be moving over to Waterloo Swimming in Austin as its new head coach beginning this fall. Archive photo via Blue Tide Aquatics. Waterloo Swimming will welcome Andy Korda as the team’s new head coach starting this fall. Korda will be transitioning to Waterloo from his previous head coach position at Blue Tide Aquatics, which he held since 2019.
swimswam.com
Olympic Medalist, World Champion Kieran Smith Announces Decision To Turn Pro
After a massively successful NCAA career, Smith has opted to turn and forgo his final season of NCAA eligibility. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After an immensely successful four-year career at the University of Florida, 2022 world champion Kieran Smith is turning professional and forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.
swimswam.com
Florida Flexes With Josh Liendo Addition and a Legendary NCAA Record in Reach
The Florida Gators were the 200 free relay NCAA Champions last season. Even after graduating two legs, they could be even faster this year. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The University of Florida has become ‘the university of freestylers’ over the last 15 years of men’s collegiate swimming. Since...
swimswam.com
Ohio High School State Finalist Max Christensen Commits to Villanova
Ohio native Max Christensen plans to arrive in Villanova, Pennsylvania and join the Wildcats ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
swimswam.com
North Carolina HS State Runner-Up Mason Hetzell Commits to UNC-Wilmington
North Carolina State runner-up Mason Hetzell will remain in-state, arriving at UNC-Wilmington ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
swimswam.com
Division II ‘B’ Finalist Natalie Van Noy Transferring to Vanderbilt for 5th Year
Van Noy made the B final in the 100 butterfly at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships. She graduated from Queens in May. Current photo via Natalie Van Noy. 2022 NCAA Division II ‘B’ finalist Natalie Van Noy has announced that she will be transferring to Vanderbilt to use her COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility.
swimswam.com
13-Year-Old Ian Call Cracks Top 100 NAG Rankings at Southern Zone Senior Champs
Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club's Ian Call took over the top time among 13-year-old boys this season and jumped up to 91st all-time in the boys 13-14 age group. Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Southern Zone Senior Championships”. Ian Call broke into the all-time top 100 age group rankings at...
swimswam.com
See What Michael Phelps Said To Fire Up The University of Alabama Football Team
Phelps paid the University of Alabama football team a visit, offering the team some motivation prior to the start of the 2022 NCAA season. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. When the greatest Olympic champion of all-time speaks, you listen. Last week, Michael Phelps paid the University of Alabama football...
Mike Gundy Addresses Multiple Interviews With Tennessee Football
The Oklahoma State coach explored the opportunity a few times over the past 15 years.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro
The majority of SwimSwam readers believe Regan Smith made the correct decision in opting to turn pro and join Bob Bowman in Arizona. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
ESPN
Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships
TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
Fisher on Upperclassmen: 'They're Not Superstars, But to a Coach They Are'
Jimbo Fisher explains how staying in the program has paid off for some of his veterans.
Kentucky's Ugonna Kingsley arrives on campus Thursday evening
Kentucky basketball’s 2022-23 roster will be complete later this evening when five-star center Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso makes his way to campus. The freshman signee will arrive in Lexington this evening and begin the move-in process, sources tell KSR. Onyenso’s locker is already set up, with the 6-foot-11, 225-pound shot-blocker...
