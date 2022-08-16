Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Blue Tide Aquatics’ Andy Korda Named Head Coach at Waterloo Swimming
Blue Tide Aquatics' Andy Korda will be moving over to Waterloo Swimming in Austin as its new head coach beginning this fall. Archive photo via Blue Tide Aquatics. Waterloo Swimming will welcome Andy Korda as the team’s new head coach starting this fall. Korda will be transitioning to Waterloo from his previous head coach position at Blue Tide Aquatics, which he held since 2019.
swimswam.com
Canadian Olympian Josh Liendo Set To Join University of Florida This Season
Three-time World Championship medalist and Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo has announced his commitment to the University of Florida. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Spencer Penland contributed to this report. One of the top young talents in men’s swimming has announced his collegiate commitment. Josh Liendo, a 2021 Canadian...
swimswam.com
Olympic Medalist, World Champion Kieran Smith Announces Decision To Turn Pro
After a massively successful NCAA career, Smith has opted to turn and forgo his final season of NCAA eligibility. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After an immensely successful four-year career at the University of Florida, 2022 world champion Kieran Smith is turning professional and forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.
swimswam.com
Luis Martinez, Guatemala’s First Olympic Swimming Finalist, Announces Retirement
Martinez last competed at the Tokyo Olympics held last year, where he finished seventh in the men's 100 fly final with a time of 51.09. Luis Martinez, a two-time Olympian from Guatemala and his country’s first-ever Olympic swimming finalist, announced his retirement from competitive swimming on Monday via Instagram.
swimswam.com
The Great ACC Coaching Swap Continues As Brinkman Heads To Boston College
There has been an unusually-high number of coaching changes within the ACC since the 2021-22 NCAA season concluded in March. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Every NCAA offseason yields a number of coaching changes from some of the country’s top swimming & diving programs, but it’s rare we see so many come within one conference.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro
The majority of SwimSwam readers believe Regan Smith made the correct decision in opting to turn pro and join Bob Bowman in Arizona. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Antonio Djakovic Takes Big Leap Forward With 3:43 400 Free
One of the swims that flew under the radar at Euros was Djakovic's 400 free, where he dropped nearly two seconds for silver in a time of 3:43.93. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the...
swimswam.com
University of Bath-Based Swimmers Finish Summer With 45 International Medals
Swimmers who train at the University of Bath finished a hectic summer of international competition with a phenomenal 45 medals between them after winning another 14 at the 2022 European Championships in Rome. Freya Anderson led the way with two gold, three silver and a bronze while there were further...
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Ends Grace Period for Athlete Protection Training Requirements
USA Swimming announced an update to its Athlete Protection Training requirements for members, including athletes, who are about to turn 18. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. USA Swimming has updated its Athlete Protection Training (APT) requirement as it relates to 17-year old members who are approaching their 18th birthdays.
swimswam.com
2022 Duel In The Pool: Day 2 Event Primer
Check out this post to get fully up to speed with each and every event that will be contested on day 2 of the 2022 Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
swimswam.com
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men’s 400 Free with 3:42.50
LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/19/2022
This week's edition features athletes who competed at last week's San Diego-Imperial Age Group Championships in Coronado, California. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent...
swimswam.com
How To Watch The 2022 Duel In The Pool Between the US and Australia (Swimming)
Find out how to tune into the action as Team USA and Team Australia go head to head in Sydney, Australia for the 2022 Duel in the Pool. Archive photo via courtesy of Fabio Cetti. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
swimswam.com
LEN Names Popovici and Meilutyte As Swimmers Of The European Championships
LCM (50m) Following the conclusion of the 2022 European Championships, LEN, the official governing body of European Aquatics, announced its choices for the top male and female swimmers of the meet. Romania’s David Popovici was named the male swimmer of the meet, while Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte won the women’s award. These decisions were made based on which swimmer had the performance that earned the highest number of FINA points.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Official Awards For The 2022 European Championships – Men’s Edition
LCM (50m) With the pool swimming portion of the 2022 European Aquatics Championships coming to a close on Wednesday, it’s time to hand out some hardware to the top performers from what was an exciting seven days of action at the Foro Italico in Rome. Below, find SwimSwam’s official...
swimswam.com
Khelo India Junior Women’s Swimming Challenge Series Ki Hone Ja Rahi Shuruwat
Khelo India Junior Women’s Swimming Challenge Series scheduled kr di gyi hai August 20-21 ko aur ye series five zonal locations ke across hone wali hai. Khelo India Junior Women’s Swimming Challenge Series scheduled kr di gyi hai August 20-21 ko aur ye series five zonal locations ke across hone wali hai.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Breakdown: Popovici WR, European Highlights, Duel in the Pool
We discuss David Popovici's surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts from European Championships, and the upcoming Duel in the Pool Current photo via Courtesy of Arena. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss David Popovici‘s surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts...
swimswam.com
Ohio High School State Finalist Max Christensen Commits to Villanova
Ohio native Max Christensen plans to arrive in Villanova, Pennsylvania and join the Wildcats ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier Sophia Frei Commits to UNC
Sophia Frei, a Summer Juniors qualifier from Colorado, has announced her commitment to UNC. She is expected to arrive in Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
North Carolina HS State Runner-Up Mason Hetzell Commits to UNC-Wilmington
North Carolina State runner-up Mason Hetzell will remain in-state, arriving at UNC-Wilmington ahead of the 2023-2024 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
