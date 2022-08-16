ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Springs, GA

Blue Tide Aquatics' Andy Korda Named Head Coach at Waterloo Swimming

Blue Tide Aquatics' Andy Korda will be moving over to Waterloo Swimming in Austin as its new head coach beginning this fall. Korda will be transitioning to Waterloo from his previous head coach position at Blue Tide Aquatics, which he held since 2019.
Canadian Olympian Josh Liendo Set To Join University of Florida This Season

Three-time World Championship medalist and Canadian Record holder Josh Liendo has announced his commitment to the University of Florida. One of the top young talents in men's swimming has announced his collegiate commitment. Josh Liendo, a 2021 Canadian...
Olympic Medalist, World Champion Kieran Smith Announces Decision To Turn Pro

After a massively successful NCAA career, Smith has opted to turn and forgo his final season of NCAA eligibility. After an immensely successful four-year career at the University of Florida, 2022 world champion Kieran Smith is turning professional and forgoing his final year of NCAA eligibility.
The Great ACC Coaching Swap Continues As Brinkman Heads To Boston College

There has been an unusually-high number of coaching changes within the ACC since the 2021-22 NCAA season concluded in March. Every NCAA offseason yields a number of coaching changes from some of the country's top swimming & diving programs, but it's rare we see so many come within one conference.
SwimSwam Pulse: 71% Believe Regan Smith Made The Right Move By Turning Pro

The majority of SwimSwam readers believe Regan Smith made the correct decision in opting to turn pro and join Bob Bowman in Arizona.
USA Swimming Ends Grace Period for Athlete Protection Training Requirements

USA Swimming announced an update to its Athlete Protection Training requirements for members, including athletes, who are about to turn 18. USA Swimming has updated its Athlete Protection Training (APT) requirement as it relates to 17-year old members who are approaching their 18th birthdays.
2022 Duel In The Pool: Day 2 Event Primer

Check out this post to get fully up to speed with each and every event that will be contested on day 2 of the 2022 Duel in the Pool. 2022 DUEL IN THE POOL. Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21, 2022. Sydney,...
Lukas Maertens Shatters Championship Record in Men's 400 Free with 3:42.50

LCM (50m) World Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009 World Championships. European Championships Record: 3:44.01, Gabriele Detti (ITA) – 2016. 2020 European Champion: Martin Malyutin (RUS), 3:44.18. Lukas Maertens (GER), 3:42.50. Antonio Djakovic (SUI), 3:43.93. Henning...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 8/19/2022

This week's edition features athletes who competed at last week's San Diego-Imperial Age Group Championships in Coronado, California. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent...
LEN Names Popovici and Meilutyte As Swimmers Of The European Championships

Following the conclusion of the 2022 European Championships, LEN, the official governing body of European Aquatics, announced its choices for the top male and female swimmers of the meet. Romania's David Popovici was named the male swimmer of the meet, while Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte won the women's award. These decisions were made based on which swimmer had the performance that earned the highest number of FINA points.
SwimSwam Breakdown: Popovici WR, European Highlights, Duel in the Pool

We discuss David Popovici's surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts from European Championships, and the upcoming Duel in the Pool. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss David Popovici's surprise world record in the 100 free, the other standouts...
Ohio High School State Finalist Max Christensen Commits to Villanova

Ohio native Max Christensen plans to arrive in Villanova, Pennsylvania and join the Wildcats ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier Sophia Frei Commits to UNC

Sophia Frei, a Summer Juniors qualifier from Colorado, has announced her commitment to UNC. She is expected to arrive in Chapel Hill for the 2023-2024 season.
North Carolina HS State Runner-Up Mason Hetzell Commits to UNC-Wilmington

North Carolina State runner-up Mason Hetzell will remain in-state, arriving at UNC-Wilmington ahead of the 2023-2024 season.
