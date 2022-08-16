25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal

BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November.

Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the Department of Youth Services or is accused of a crime that involves serious bodily injury.

According to police, the unprovoked attack happened outside the Dr. William Henderson K-12 Inclusion School in Dorchester. Police said principal Patricia Lampron was punched in the head and knocked unconscious. She was hospitalized with a head injury and the upper campus of the school was closed the following day.

Patricia Lampron

LeRouge was arrested at the scene. She was initially charged with three counts of juvenile delinquency, one count of assault and battery on a person over age 60 causing serious injury, and two counts of assault and battery on a public employee.

Youthful offender cases are open to the public. The designation allows prosecutors to seek an adult sentence for LeRouge if she is convicted of the attack. She is scheduled to appear in a Boston courtroom Wednesday for arraignment.

A spokesperson for the Suffolk County DA’s office declined to comment prior to arraignment. LaRouge’s lawyer had no comment when reached by phone.

