Reward offered for info after driver killed in shooting, crash on SR-408 in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward for information leading to an arrest is being offered after a man was killed when his vehicle was struck by gunfire on State Road 408 in Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department. The department said on Friday that Crimeline is offering a...
Daytona Beach police identify man found dead
Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
Woman killed in deadly Winter Springs lightning strike ID’d; 911 calls released
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators on Friday released the 911 calls that came pouring into emergency dispatchers following a deadly lightning strike in Winter Springs. At least 13 calls were made to 911 Thursday afternoon after lightning struck a tree in Trotwood Park, killing Nicole Tedesco and injuring her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, and another 18-year-old woman.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
WATCH: Video shows moment plane slams into road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing on the road in Orange County, just west of the campus of the University of Central Florida, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The plane came down in the area of University Boulevard and N. Econlockhatchee Trail. [TRENDING: Missing...
VIDEO: Man arrested after attempting to drop meth under patrol car, Volusia deputies say
DELAND, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday evening after attempting to drop a half-pound of meth under a patrol car during a traffic stop, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Video released by the department shows deputies arresting the man — identified as 49-year-old John Schneider —...
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
Child dead at hospital after Cocoa fire, Brevard County officials say
COCOA, Fla. – A child died Friday evening following a fire at 2419 Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the child was missing during the fire, though crews were eventually able to find them. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s...
Community rallies behind family of mother killed in Winter Springs lightning strike. Here’s how to help
SANFORD, Fla. – Sanford Airport officials are rallying behind one of their officers after his wife was killed and his 10-year-old daughter and their family dog were injured in a lightning strike in Winter Springs Thursday afternoon. Nicole Tedesco, the wife of Orlando Sanford Airport police Officer Andrew Tedesco,...
Deltona teen, mother accused of nationwide identity theft, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona High School student and his mother have been charged in an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S., according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they first investigated Elijah Duett, a 14-year-old from Deltona, in May over accusations that he made...
Teen arrested on fentanyl charges after allegedly calling Flagler County Commissioner offering him cocaine
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old in Flagler County is facing fentanyl charges after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said he called a county commissioner and offered him cocaine. Deputies arrested Jack Fisher Monday morning and said he had enough fentanyl to potentially kill 1,585 people. Deputies and Flagler...
3 arrested for voter fraud in Orange County believed their voting rights had been restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigative documents show all three of the Orange County residents accused of illegally voting in the 2020 elections, this week, thought their right to vote had been restored. Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., announced the charges against 20 Florida residents on Thursday. He claimed they had...
Woman struck by lightning near Seminole County elementary school dies, police say
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — One person has died and two others are hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Winter Springs. Reports indicate it happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary. Seminole County Fire Department reports the victims are a child and two women,...
Woman shot, killed in Daytona Beach by boyfriend who tried to shoot her ex, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend during a confrontation with the woman’s ex-boyfriend in Daytona Beach, according to the police department. Police said Chad Keene, 37, was taken into custody Tuesday in the fatal shooting that happened at 11:56 a.m. near 315...
UCF student murdered after pulling over car to render aid to ‘stranded woman’
Being a good Samaritan has cost the life of a University of Central Florida student. We’re told that 22-year-old Adam Simjee of Apopka and his girlfriend were driving through Alabama Sunday when they stopped to help a woman stranded on the side of the road. That woman quickly pulled...
Florida Man Accidentally Shoots To Death His Girlfriend Instead Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Following Fight: Cops
A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend was apprehended following a short manhunt, Radar has learned. On Aug. 16, officers in Ormond Beach located Chad Keene, 37, in the passenger seat of a Kia around 6 p.m. and were able to take him into custody without incident.Police said Keene’s girlfriend, Karli Elliott, 30, was fighting with her ex-boyfriend at a 7-Eleven store in Daytona Beach earlier in the day, WOFL reported.Following the dispute, police said Elliot called up her current boyfriend, Keene.“So the boyfriend responds over to the [7-Eleven] area, and then he confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to WOFL. “We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim.”Elliot was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.Authorities have not publicly identified Elliot’s former boyfriend, who reportedly remained at the scene and tried to help the victim after she was shot.Keene faces charges of charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop
BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
Man dubbed 'Dogfather of Flagler County' on mission to rescue as many pooches possible
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Nick DeSantis is known as the "Dogfather of Flagler County." He says he is simply a servant to the lost paws of this world, adding that rescue dogs are the greatest gift that God ever gave us. His bedroom is plastered with pictures of all the...
‘Don’t take her away:’ Family crushed after woman dies from injuries in fiery crash
ORLANDO, Fla. – After an unexpected tragedy ended in the death of 40-year-old Orinthia Thomas earlier this year, Thomas’ family is now raising funds to prepare for her funeral. Thomas died Aug. 10 at Orlando Regional Medical Center, two weeks after she was burned in a fiery crash...
