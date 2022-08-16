ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

WESH

Daytona Beach police identify man found dead

Daytona Beach police have identified the man whose body was found. The man has been identified as James O. Williams. Williams was found in the woods on Clyde Morris Boulevard near Halifax Medical Center on Aug. 11. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, his body was discovered behind the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Daytona Police Investigating Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An apparent stabbing is being investigated by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the agency announced just before 1:00 pm on Thursday. Spokesman Tim Ehrenkaufer said the incident took place near the intersection of North St and N Segrave St. As of now, one adult male suspect...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Woman killed in deadly Winter Springs lightning strike ID’d; 911 calls released

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators on Friday released the 911 calls that came pouring into emergency dispatchers following a deadly lightning strike in Winter Springs. At least 13 calls were made to 911 Thursday afternoon after lightning struck a tree in Trotwood Park, killing Nicole Tedesco and injuring her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, and another 18-year-old woman.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – Police warned drivers to avoid an intersection in DeLand Friday afternoon following a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, the department said in a tweet. DeLand police and fire department units responded to the scene at South Woodland Boulevard and East New Hampshire Avenue,...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Video shows moment plane slams into road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A plane made an emergency landing on the road in Orange County, just west of the campus of the University of Central Florida, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The plane came down in the area of University Boulevard and N. Econlockhatchee Trail. [TRENDING: Missing...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Child dead at hospital after Cocoa fire, Brevard County officials say

COCOA, Fla. – A child died Friday evening following a fire at 2419 Kathi Kim Street in Cocoa, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Fire officials said the child was missing during the fire, though crews were eventually able to find them. [TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s...
COCOA, FL
click orlando

Deltona teen, mother accused of nationwide identity theft, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona High School student and his mother have been charged in an identity theft scheme affecting victims across the U.S., according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they first investigated Elijah Duett, a 14-year-old from Deltona, in May over accusations that he made...
DELTONA, FL
RadarOnline

Florida Man Accidentally Shoots To Death His Girlfriend Instead Of Her Ex-Boyfriend Following Fight: Cops

A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his girlfriend was apprehended following a short manhunt, Radar has learned. On Aug. 16, officers in Ormond Beach located Chad Keene, 37, in the passenger seat of a Kia around 6 p.m. and were able to take him into custody without incident.Police said Keene’s girlfriend, Karli Elliott, 30, was fighting with her ex-boyfriend at a 7-Eleven store in Daytona Beach earlier in the day, WOFL reported.Following the dispute, police said Elliot called up her current boyfriend, Keene.“So the boyfriend responds over to the [7-Eleven] area, and then he confronts the ex-boyfriend and that is when one shot is fired,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said, according to WOFL. “We don't believe that Karli was the intended victim. We believe the ex-boyfriend was the intended victim.”Elliot was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.Authorities have not publicly identified Elliot’s former boyfriend, who reportedly remained at the scene and tried to help the victim after she was shot.Keene faces charges of charges of second-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Suspect Caught In Swamp After Fleeing Traffic Stop

BUNNELL, FL – Sharp-eyed deputies with helicopter assistance pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. Alunzo Devon Peoples is now out...
BUNNELL, FL

