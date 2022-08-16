Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for third suspect
Two people were arrested after a standoff with a shooting suspect on Grand Rapids' south side late Friday night.
Man accused of masked robbery in Kalamazoo facing 17 felonies
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of shooting at police officers and attempting to rob a grocery store is facing 17 felony charges. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was arraigned Aug. 18 by Kalamazoo County District Court Judge Alisa Parker-LaGrone. He is charged with four felony counts of assault with...
Court document: Man admitted shooting at shop owner, customer, officer
A man accused of opening fire during an attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him has been charged with 17 criminal counts.
Garbage can fire catches Kalamazoo house on fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – A garbage can fire caught a house on fire Wednesday afternoon. A garbage can was on fire around 12:17 p.m. Aug. 17, near a home on Douglas Avenue, near the intersection with West Main Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire had extended...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
WNDU
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
Niles police looking for suspects in fatal shooting
A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niles and police are still looking for the suspects.
Police arrest man accused of firing multiple shots, injuring another driver
WYOMING, MI – A Grand Rapids man was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots from his vehicle, injuring another driver, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Police responded to the 4100 block of Byron Center SW around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, after a shooting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Juvenile detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning new details about a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that led police to detain a high school student from South Bend. It happened around 4:00 P.M. at a bus stop on the corner of Huey St. and Bulla St. shortly after students got off the bus.
WNDU
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of setting a deadly house fire in Goshen back in May 2021 has been sentenced to two 55-year prison terms. Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. According...
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
wkzo.com
Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies: 1 arrested after chase near Mattawan
A man was arrested after a chase in Van Buren County on Wednesday.
Trial set for GRPD officer who ‘tripped,’ fired gun
A Grand Rapids police officer who says he accidentally fired his gun while running toward a suspect will stand trial next month.
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Police arrest man suspected of firing shots inside store, then at Kalamazoo officer
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police have arrested a man suspected of firing shots inside a grocery store, then at a Kalamazoo police officer. Kalamazoo police on Tuesday, Aug. 16 confirmed that a 42-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Egleston Avenue. He was arrested after police executed a search...
Suspect Sought in Tekonsha Armed Robbery
Shortly before 8 PM, Wednesday evening, a masked armed robber strolled into the BP Gas Station, in Tekonsha, wearing plaid pajama bottoms and demanding money. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the station, located in the 15000-block of M-60. Investigators say that the suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun as he commanded the clerk to give him the money.
Coldwater police seek gas station armed robbery suspect
Police searching for the suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint in Coldwater Wednesday night.
abc57.com
Goshen Police release surveillance photos in theft investigation
If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you...
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4