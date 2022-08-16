ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Garbage can fire catches Kalamazoo house on fire

KALAMAZOO, MI – A garbage can fire caught a house on fire Wednesday afternoon. A garbage can was on fire around 12:17 p.m. Aug. 17, near a home on Douglas Avenue, near the intersection with West Main Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire had extended...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
WNDU

Man killed in Niles shooting

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
NILES, MI
wkzo.com

Fire in garbage can spreads to Kalamazoo home; extinguished within 15 minutes

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 200 block of Douglas Avenue Wednesday, August 17, around 12:17 p.m. for a report of a garbage can on fire near the home. When KDPS officers arrived, the fire had extended to the...
103.3 WKFR

Suspect Sought in Tekonsha Armed Robbery

Shortly before 8 PM, Wednesday evening, a masked armed robber strolled into the BP Gas Station, in Tekonsha, wearing plaid pajama bottoms and demanding money. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the station, located in the 15000-block of M-60. Investigators say that the suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun as he commanded the clerk to give him the money.
TEKONSHA, MI
abc57.com

Goshen Police release surveillance photos in theft investigation

If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you have any information about the people in the images, please call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-8661. Please reference case number 22GOS02275. If you...
GOSHEN, IN
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

