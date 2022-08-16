Read full article on original website
Man accused of masked robbery in Kalamazoo facing 17 felonies
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of shooting at police officers and attempting to rob a grocery store is facing 17 felony charges. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was arraigned Aug. 18 by Kalamazoo County District Court Judge Alisa Parker-LaGrone. He is charged with four felony counts of assault with...
abc57.com
Man accused of leading police on chase with cocaine in vehicle, child in backseat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine after allegedly leading police on a chase on August 11, according to the probable cause affidavit. Orlandes Washington was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Neglect of a dependent. Possession of...
Fox17
Florida man arrested in Caledonia Township cold case
CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An arrest has been made in a Caledonia Township cold case almost three-decades old. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 64-year-old Florida resident Garry Dean Artman was brought into custody in Mississippi. Artman was arrested in connection to the 1996 death of...
WWMTCw
Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
Garbage can fire catches Kalamazoo house on fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – A garbage can fire caught a house on fire Wednesday afternoon. A garbage can was on fire around 12:17 p.m. Aug. 17, near a home on Douglas Avenue, near the intersection with West Main Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire had extended...
Man charged in Wyoming road rage shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to a road rage-fueled shooting in Wyoming. Luis Morales, 21, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury in connection to the shooting Friday. Both charges are felonies.
WNDU
Man killed in Niles shooting
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Niles. Officers were called to N. 7th Street just south of Ferry Street around 12:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man, identified as...
Niles police looking for suspects in fatal shooting
A 36-year-old man has died after a shooting in Niles and police are still looking for the suspects.
WWMTCw
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
WNDU
Juvenile detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning new details about a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that led police to detain a high school student from South Bend. It happened around 4:00 P.M. at a bus stop on the corner of Huey St. and Bulla St. shortly after students got off the bus.
Woman suffers injuries after her purse was stolen outside Grandville business
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville police are investigating a crime of two teenagers stealing a purse from a woman outside a business in Grandville. Police say the theft happened at 11 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on the 3400 block of Century Center Street SW. Investigation...
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
Deputies: 1 arrested after chase near Mattawan
A man was arrested after a chase in Van Buren County on Wednesday.
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect Accused of Firing At Police Apprehended After Tuesday Standoff and Search
We now have more information on the Standoff Incident that took place Tuesday in Kalamazoo. Police say they were looking for a 42-year-old man, suspected of firing his weapon into the air at a grocery store, and then turning it at officers on August 13th. At around noon on Tuesday,...
Wyoming DPS: 1 shot during likely road rage incident
A man was shot during a likely road rage incident in Wyoming on Wednesday, police say.
2 Persons Injured In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Constantine Township (St. Joseph County, MI)
St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that severely injured a Grand Rapids Resident Wednesday evening in Constantine Township. The crash happened at 5:15 p.m on North River Road and [..]
Suspect sought in Calhoun Co. gas station armed robbery
Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint in Calhoun County Wednesday.
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
