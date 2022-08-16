ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach

A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMDT.com

Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville

SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
SELBYVILLE, DE
wlen.com

Jerome Man Charged with Murder of 26-Year-Old Woman in Somerset Twp.

Somerset, MI – A 27 year old man has been charged with open murder and felony firearms in the death of a 26 year old woman in nearby Somerset Township. A news release by the Jackson Post of the Michigan State Police said that Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 11000 block of Opel Drive last Friday night.
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI
PennLive.com

Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
delawarepublic.org

Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound

Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DSU and ChristianaCare in talks for Delaware medical school

Delaware is one of only four states without a medical school, but Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are talking about changing that. A ChristianaCare spokesperson says there are no specific plans to announce yet, and a partnership with DSU is “very much in the early stages.” They add the partnership will be a natural extension of their already long standing relationship.
DELAWARE STATE
WOLF

Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
BERWICK, PA
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE

