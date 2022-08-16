Read full article on original website
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
Maryland woman indicted after gruesome killing of woman during Alabama home burglary
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if...
Delaware Man Arrested for Attempted Fraud and Gun Possession in Parkesburg
PARKESBURG, PA — Parkesburg Police say that on August 9th, 2022, they arrested and charged 22-year-old Kevin Capel of Dover, Delaware, with Forgery and related criminal offenses after he attempted to defraud Fulton Bank at 100 West First Avenue out of thousands of dollars. Officers also removed a loaded...
Pennsylvania woman attacked by shark at Myrtle Beach
A Pennsylvania woman is lucky to be alive after a shark attacked her at Myrtle Beach. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh told WPDE was at 75th Avenue North in waist-deep water with her grandson when she was attacked. Sites said the shark bit her arm, and she was able to push the shark off of her […]
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
Delaware scooter rider killed in hit-and-run in Salisbury
Police are asking the public to help find a driver who fled the scene after striking and killing a Delaware man on an electric scooter in Salisbury overnight.
Police: Delaware Man Struck And Killed In Maryland Big Rig “Hit-And-Run”
Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County, according to officials. Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 13 from...
Riley Williams, Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop Jan. 6, denied venue change for trial
A midstate woman charged with stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack was denied her request to move her trial to a Pennsylvania court. Riley Williams, a 23-year-old from Mechanicsburg, argued the publicity about her case makes it impossible to find an unbiased...
Del. man killed in morning crash in Selbyville
SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.
29-yr-old Delaware man ID'd after ramming car into US Capitol barrier, firing shots: USCP
WASHINGTON (7News) — U.S. Capitol police identified Sunday the man who police said drove his car into a barricade near the Capitol before fatally shooting himself, according to the agency. USCP said Richard York III, 29, of Delaware, is dead. Why he chose to drive to the Capitol Complex...
Jerome Man Charged with Murder of 26-Year-Old Woman in Somerset Twp.
Somerset, MI – A 27 year old man has been charged with open murder and felony firearms in the death of a 26 year old woman in nearby Somerset Township. A news release by the Jackson Post of the Michigan State Police said that Troopers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 11000 block of Opel Drive last Friday night.
Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound
Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
Suspect Charged After Rear Ending Delaware State Trooper
Wilmington, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, on traffic...
DSU and ChristianaCare in talks for Delaware medical school
Delaware is one of only four states without a medical school, but Delaware State University and ChristianaCare are talking about changing that. A ChristianaCare spokesperson says there are no specific plans to announce yet, and a partnership with DSU is “very much in the early stages.” They add the partnership will be a natural extension of their already long standing relationship.
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
Victim who died in Berwick mass casualty incident identified
BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Columbia County Coroner has released the name of the victim who died in the mass casualty incident in Berwick Borough Saturday. 50-year-old Rebecca Reese of Wilkes-Barre was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent injuries sustained during the incident which involved a vehicle striking approximately 17 people.
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
