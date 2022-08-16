SELBYVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Selbyville area Thursday morning. At around 8 a.m., police say a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road, approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard, approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded onto Dupont Boulevard, directly into the path of the Rav-4.

SELBYVILLE, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO