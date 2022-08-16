Read full article on original website
WIBW
Lawrence agencies raise $2.3K+ for Special Olympics Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $2,300 has been raised by Lawrence law enforcement agencies for Special Olympics Kansas during the Cops and Donut Shops campaign. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 19, that it wanted to thank the residents who supported Special Olympics Kansas athletes and DGSO staff for Cops in Donut Shops.
classiccountry1070.com
Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage
Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
Suicide is the leading cause of death in Kansas jails. The Sedgwick County Jail is struggling to combat this trend.
Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. The Sedgwick County Jail is on track to see a record number of suicide attempts this year. Five people have died from suicide in the jail since 2018, and at least one lawsuit has been filed against the jail’s staff alleging negligence leading to a suicide death.
WIBW
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
With thousands of ballots, here’s where Kansas’ abortion vote recount stands
Kansas county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year's primary to recount the abortion amendment.
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise
A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station.
WIBW
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
adastraradio.com
Homelessness Stretches Beyond Urban Borders in Kansas, New Tax Credits for Housing Could Help
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Rural communities in Kansas are struggling with some big city problems: homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Efforts to boost the state’s affordable housing found bipartisan support in the Legislature this past session, but it is unclear how much the measures will relieve the pressures on communities as the number of unsheltered individuals has increased across Kansas.
Kansas board rejects petition of Johnson County man seeking to join U.S. Senate field
A state board rejects Johnson County resident's plea to be added to Kansas ballots in November as an independent candidate for U.S. Senate. The post Kansas board rejects petition of Johnson County man seeking to join U.S. Senate field appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LJWORLD
Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County
A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
WIBW
Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Schmidt proposes major four-lane highway as priority to grow Southern Kansas
PITTSBURG – (August 17, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General and Republican Nominee for Governor Derek Schmidt today announced his intention to prioritize as governor a four-lane highway connecting Southeast Kansas, Wichita, and Southwest Kansas in the state’s transportation system in order to bring meaningful and sustainable growth to Kansas.
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Leavenworth woman gets 1 year probation, $3.5+K bill for Medicaid fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman will spend a year on probation and has been ordered to pay more than $3,500 back after her Medicaid fraud conviction. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, was ordered to pay more than $3,500 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program after she pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 to one count of Medicaid Fraud.
WIBW
Dana Chandler double-murder retrial recessed until Tuesday for unknown reason
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The double-murder retrial of Dana Chandler is on hold at the Shawnee County Courthouse. A sign that was posted Friday morning on the door of a fourth-floor courtroom said “Case number 11-CR-1329 will be in recess until Tuesday, August 23 at 9:00 AM.”. No reason...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner
Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
