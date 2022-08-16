ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Lawrence agencies raise $2.3K+ for Special Olympics Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $2,300 has been raised by Lawrence law enforcement agencies for Special Olympics Kansas during the Cops and Donut Shops campaign. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Aug. 19, that it wanted to thank the residents who supported Special Olympics Kansas athletes and DGSO staff for Cops in Donut Shops.
LAWRENCE, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage

Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Suicide is the leading cause of death in Kansas jails. The Sedgwick County Jail is struggling to combat this trend.

Content warning: This story contains references to and descriptions of suicide. The Sedgwick County Jail is on track to see a record number of suicide attempts this year. Five people have died from suicide in the jail since 2018, and at least one lawsuit has been filed against the jail’s staff alleging negligence leading to a suicide death.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On August 16th, the Kansas State Civil Service Board overturned the termination of Kansas State Trooper Justin Dobler and reinstated him to his position of Trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol. Justin Dobler joined the KHP in 2017, and in 2020 when six women filed a...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed

Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
TOPEKA, KS
adastraradio.com

Homelessness Stretches Beyond Urban Borders in Kansas, New Tax Credits for Housing Could Help

Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Rural communities in Kansas are struggling with some big city problems: homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Efforts to boost the state’s affordable housing found bipartisan support in the Legislature this past session, but it is unclear how much the measures will relieve the pressures on communities as the number of unsheltered individuals has increased across Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
LJWORLD

Topeka man to serve year in prison for theft and other crimes in Douglas County

A Topeka man was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 months in prison for theft and other crimes. The man, Joshua Scott Carpenter, 34, pleaded guilty on June 12 to one felony count of burglary of a motor vehicle, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle and one felony count of fleeing from an officer. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced him to 12 months for the theft charge, six months on the burglary charge and six months on the flee and elude charge, all to run concurrently.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Meadows Elementary goes into secure campus as KHP deals with nearby incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Staff and students at Meadows Elementary School started the day off in secure campus as KHP dealt with an incident nearby. While class continued as normal on Thursday morning, Aug. 18, at Meadows Elementary School, Topeka Public Schools USD 501 tells 13 NEWS, that the school went into secure campus for a brief period.
TOPEKA, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Schmidt proposes major four-lane highway as priority to grow Southern Kansas

PITTSBURG – (August 17, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General and Republican Nominee for Governor Derek Schmidt today announced his intention to prioritize as governor a four-lane highway connecting Southeast Kansas, Wichita, and Southwest Kansas in the state’s transportation system in order to bring meaningful and sustainable growth to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Leavenworth woman gets 1 year probation, $3.5+K bill for Medicaid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman will spend a year on probation and has been ordered to pay more than $3,500 back after her Medicaid fraud conviction. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Aug. 17, Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, was ordered to pay more than $3,500 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program after she pleaded guilty on Aug. 11 to one count of Medicaid Fraud.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kiana Turner

Teenager Kiana Turner was last seen on Aug. 2, 2022, in Princeton, Kan. – a small town about 40 miles south of Lawrence. Missing from: Princeton, Kan. Hair: Brown (dyed black when last seen) Eyes: Blue. Distinguishing marks: ears pierced. If you have information that could help the case,...
PRINCETON, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Suspect wanted in 2 states captured in Kansas

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just before 11a.m. August 15, a deputy stopped a southbound Nissan passenger vehicle near 110th and U.S. Highway 75 after the driver of the vehicle was identified as having outstanding warrants, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

