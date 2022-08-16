Read full article on original website
northcountrynow.com
First cast catch in Waddington
Luke Murphy, 9, of Lisbon, holds a largemouth bass caught seconds after his first-ever cast into the St. Lawrence River. He was fishing during the recent Waddington Homecoming, attending with his parents Michael and Jennifer Murphy. Photo submitted by Michael and Jennifer Murphy.
lakeplacidnews.com
LAKE PLACID DIET: New body helps check items off the bucket list
May 31 (surgery): 460 lbs. Last year, I made plans to visit Buffalo for a couple of nights so I could show my wife Niagara Falls; she’d never been there before, and I thought it would be a great trip to make some memories. But I changed my mind after a reality check.
wwnytv.com
Norwood police: 2 charged in lumber thefts that ‘took some scheming’
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars of lumber. Norwood police say 43-year-old Reid St. Ann and his 41-year-old girlfriend, Erica Barcomb, both of Massena, turned themselves in Friday morning. According to police, the duo used stolen credit...
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Local woman accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs
THERESA- A Lewis County woman is accused of driving while impaired in the North Country, authorities say. Kara A. Hall, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Philadelphia). She is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
wwnytv.com
Low water levels on lake and river cause concern
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s dry and it has people along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario paying attention to water levels. According to Ogdensburg resident William Nygard, water levels are currently what they would be in October. “I don’t know who’s incentivized for this water flow...
northcountrynow.com
Pros having success in Massena
At this point, everyone’s number is the same – 20. As in 20 pounds. Because unless you eclipse that mark, it seems you’re not going to be safe to advance. Above, Nick Hatfield's 22-1 on the St. Lawrence has him sitting atop Group B. For more about Group B, see story here. Photo courtesy of MLF. Photo by Charles Waldorf.
informnny.com
Man arrested on physical abuse charges in Franklin County
MOIRA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested on numerous charges following a domestic dispute in the North Country. According to New York State Police, on August 17 Troopers responded to a domestic dispute in the town of Moira. An investigation led by State Police revealed that 47-year-old...
mynbc5.com
Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes. The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city. Earlier this month, a state appeals court...
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
informnny.com
Fort Drum personnel asked to ‘safely turn in’ ammunition, explosives
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Next week, there will be “no questions asked” at Fort Drum’s Amnesty Day. This is an opportunity for 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum personnel to safely turn in ammunition and explosives at a collection point within Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. According...
wwnytv.com
Hermon man killed in crash
TOWN OF RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man was killed Friday after his pickup truck left the road and overturned several times. It happened on County Route 17 in the town of Russell at around 3 a.m. The county sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Joseph Gotham of...
dailyadvent.com
St. Lawrence County DSS commissioner says he’s addressing recommendations from investigation
St. Lawrence’s Seeber assures department aims to heed firm’s suggestions to improve policies, procedures St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, 6 Judson St., Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times –––––– – ––– ––– –––––––– –––––– ––––– –– ––––––––––– ––––– –– –––––– –––––– –––––––– –––––––– ––––––––– ––––––– –– ––– ––––––– ––––––– ––––––––––––– –– –––...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
wwnytv.com
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
suncommunitynews.com
Lengthy investigation yields indictment and felony arrest
PLATTSBURGH | A Franklin County man is facing several charges following an investigation into alleged threats of violence and the violation of a court order. Dennis V. Burnor, who is currently incarcerated at Bare Hill Correctional Facility, was arraigned on a felony indictment in Clinton County Court Aug. 16. According...
