Smithfield, NC

Andrews suggests she might sue over JoCo Report article

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD — Johnston school board member Lyn Andrews might sue those behind an online report suggesting school leaders wanted to hide money from county commissioners. “It is my full attention to hold these individuals accountable for their actions in regard to this article,” Andrews said to applause during last week’s Board of Education meeting. On Aug. 8, jocoreport.com published a […]

The post Andrews suggests she might sue over JoCo Report article first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 9

WRAL News

Wake school board raises pay for employees, approves more than $2B budget

Cary, N.C. — Wake County Public School System employees can expect pay increases this year beyond those that were recently approved in the new state budget. The Wake County Board of Education approved a $2.3 billion budget for this fiscal year Tuesday night that adds some additional wage increases for hourly workers and local supplement increases for educators.
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Land At Busy Cleveland Intersection Rezoned

Three tracts of land at a busy Cleveland area intersection has been rezoned. Johnston County Commissioners rezoned the three parcels totaling 35.2 acres on Highway 50 at Highway 42 in the Cleveland Township from Agricultural Residential (AR) to General Business (GB). The property is on the southeast corner of the intersection.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
City
Smithfield, NC
City
Andrews, NC
Smithfield, NC
Government
jocoreport.com

Hiding Behind The Veil

DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
DUNN, NC
jocoreport.com

Downtown Smithfield Speed Reduction And Parking Enforcement Campaign Announced

SMITHFIELD – The Downtown Smithfield Development Corporation (DSDC) and the Town of Smithfield are working to make Downtown Smithfield safer and more pedestrian friendly through a campaign set to begin in August. With a thriving and growing business community, the DSDC recognizes the need to make some improvements that will benefit downtown visitors and business owners. DSDC believes that incremental changes along with more long-term strategies to make our downtown more pedestrian friendly and support additional private investment are needed.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WITN

Schedules to change at driver’s license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
chapelboro.com

‘Cartelization of Health Care’? NC Treasurer Battles Big Hospitals

A new report from NC Treasurer Dale Folwell’s office is adding to an ongoing conflict between Folwell and the state’s largest hospitals — and the hospitals are pushing back. “These entities are putting profits over patients, and their true mission should be patients over profits,” says Folwell...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh bar saves seat to honor fallen law enforcement officer

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ellie Edwards can’t help staring at an empty chair at the bar, expecting one of her favorite people to walk through the door and claim it. There is a $100,000 award for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing a Wake County Sheriff's Deputy Ned Byrd.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
GREENVILLE, NC
