Wichita, KS

KSN News

Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release.  He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Two suspects charged for weekend Kansas killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two Kansas men arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting made their first appearance in court. Christopher Dyas, 21, of Wichita is charged with first-degree murder and Saquorea Sweeney, 24, of Wichita is charged with obstructing apprehension or prosecution, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A 2-year-old boy has drowned at a home in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The child was found in a backyard in-ground pool in 1900 Block of Siefkin just before 2p.m. Friday. EMS and Fire arrived and performed life saving efforts. The child was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday's fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A brief police chase early Friday ended when the suspect attempted to avoid spikes and crashed into a telephone pole and parked cars. The chase began at around 3:20 a.m. after deputies observed suspicious activity from suspects near a vehicle with a trailer near Kellogg and West Street. The suspects dropped the trailer at a local business, and deputies discovered that the vehicle and the trailer were both stolen. They followed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle got onto Kellogg and then drove the wrong way on I-235 for a few minutes.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal flowers from downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need help stopping vandalism and theft along Douglas in downtown. Hundreds of planters' line Douglas between Washington and Main and they are overflowing with flowers. "The people love it," said Cindy Carnahan. "Everyone loves the flowers." Cindy Carnahan calls herself the...
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Suspect arrested on drug charges in Conway Springs

CONWAY SPRINGS – Many small communities struggle with the influence drugs have on small towns. In Conway Springs, the police department has been working hard to minimize the effects.On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 a.m. Conway Springs deputy chief Jason Boyd responded to a suspicious person report at the Casey's convenience store located at 201 N. 5th Street.When Boyd arrived, the suspect had been in the bathroom for approximately an hour."I ta...
CONWAY SPRINGS, KS
KSN News

Crime Stoppers looking for larceny suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for the suspect in an auto larceny case. According to Crime Stoppers, the auto larceny happened at 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the 200 block of N Mead. Crime Stoppers asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita woman's rape, murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Chase ends with crash in west Wichita

An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff's deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Police ID 49-year-old victim in Kan. home invasion killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in Wichita have identified the victim as 49-year-old Dennis O. Haynes of Wichita. Just before 8a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert...
WICHITA, KS

