Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall in Kansas is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWichita, KS
Someone Took This Precious Little Girl From Her Bed In The Middle Of The NightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWichita, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Popular local food truck set to open new restaurant location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersWichita, KS
Holding Law Enforcement Accountable Is Not a New Ideaezra scribeWellington, KS
Related
Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release. He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
Two suspects charged for weekend Kansas killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two Kansas men arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting made their first appearance in court. Christopher Dyas, 21, of Wichita is charged with first-degree murder and Saquorea Sweeney, 24, of Wichita is charged with obstructing apprehension or prosecution, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A 2-year-old boy has drowned at a home in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The child was found in a backyard in-ground pool in 1900 Block of Siefkin just before 2p.m. Friday. EMS and Fire arrived and performed life saving efforts. The child was pronounced deceased on scene, according to Ditch.
kfdi.com
Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Police pursuit ends when suspect crashes into pole
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A brief police chase early Friday ended when the suspect attempted to avoid spikes and crashed into a telephone pole and parked cars. The chase began at around 3:20 a.m. after deputies observed suspicious activity from suspects near a vehicle with a trailer near Kellogg and West Street. The suspects dropped the trailer at a local business, and deputies discovered that the vehicle and the trailer were both stolen. They followed the vehicle and attempted to make a stop, but the vehicle got onto Kellogg and then drove the wrong way on I-235 for a few minutes.
KWCH.com
44 animals seized from home in SE Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Animal Control rescued several dozen animals from a home in southeast Sedgwick County on Thursday. The county confirmed that a warrant was served after the animals were found living in hoarding conditions. Forty-four (44) animals, including multiple dogs, birds and cats, were removed from the residence.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal flowers from downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police need help stopping vandalism and theft along Douglas in downtown. Hundreds of planters’ line Douglas between Washington and Main and they are overflowing with flowers. "The people love it,” said Cindy Carnahan. “Everyone loves the flowers." Cindy Carnahan calls herself the...
tsnews.com
Suspect arrested on drug charges in Conway Springs
CONWAY SPRINGS – Many small communities struggle with the influence drugs have on small towns. In Conway Springs, the police department has been working hard to minimize the effects.On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 a.m. Conway Springs deputy chief Jason Boyd responded to a suspicious person report at the Casey’s convenience store located at 201 N. 5th Street.When Boyd arrived, the suspect had been in the bathroom for approximately an hour.“I ta...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crime Stoppers looking for larceny suspect
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is looking for the suspect in an auto larceny case. According to Crime Stoppers, the auto larceny happened at 11:51 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, in the 200 block of N Mead. Crime Stoppers asks that if you have any information regarding the identity of the […]
Man sentenced in murder, rape of Letitia Davis
A judge has sentenced a Wichita man to life without parole for the capital murder and rape of 36-year-old Letitia Davis.
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
KWCH.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2014 deadly fire, assault on Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man is sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a Wichita woman eight years ago. Cornell McNeal was convicted of capital murder in July for assaulting Letitia Davis and setting her on fire in 2014. She died from her injuries days later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Hutchinson police officer arrested on suspicion of rape
Police Chief Jeff Hooper announced that Todd W. Allen, 51, a former Hutchinson police officer, was arrested at 2:32 p.m. on Wednesday.
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita woman's rape, murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash in west Wichita
An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
Sheriff’s office: Driver arrested in Club Rodeo incident
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says a driver accused of hitting at least three people and over 10 cars after a concert at Club Rodeo has been arrested.
Wichita woman convicted in decapitation loses appeal
In 2020, a Sedgwick County jury convicted Rachael Hilyard of the 2017 murder of 63-year-old Micki Davis.
Police ID 49-year-old victim in Kan. home invasion killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert in Wichita have identified the victim as 49-year-old Dennis O. Haynes of Wichita. Just before 8a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5200 block of East Gilbert...
Barton Co. jury convicts man of rape & providing alcohol to minor
Wednesday afternoon a Barton County jury convicted Shawn Phillip Rosenberg of one count of rape and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The jury trial lasted two and a half days and the jury deliberated for an hour before returning the verdict. Following the jury’s...
Two men charged in connection with fatal weekend shooting in Wichita’s Old Town
The two men were arrested in different areas of Wichita following the shooting.
Comments / 0