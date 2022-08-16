ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Besiktas prepare to offer Dele Alli way out after Everton struggles

By Jacob Steinberg
 3 days ago
Dele Alli Photograph: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Besiktas are pushing to sign Dele Alli from Everton, who are unlikely to stand in the attacker’s way if he decides that he wants to leave the club this month.

Alli has struggled since joining Everton from Tottenham in January, failing to score once in 13 appearances for the Goodison Park club, and he could be set for his second move this year.

The 26-year-old has failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Frank Lampard and he is weighing up whether heading to Turkey would give him a chance to revive his career.

It is a mark of Alli’s decline in the last three years that Everton are prepared to send him to Besiktas, who are open to either a loan or a permanent deal. Everton, who have lost both of their opening Premier League fixtures, are hardly blessed with a wealth of attacking options.

Richarlison has joined Tottenham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is injured and Anthony Gordon wants to join Chelsea, who have had a £45m bid for the 21-year-old winger turned down.

In that context there would appear to be a chance for Alli to become Everton’s attacking saviour. He was a dynamic force during his early days at Spurs, who signed him from MK Dons in 2015, and helped England reach the last four of the 2018 World Cup.

However, Alli fell out of favour under successive Spurs managers and has lost his place in the England squad. He moved to Everton in pursuit of a fresh start, but he could already be on the move.

Nine-man Rangers pay for red cards as late Hibs leveller ends 100% start

Josh Campbell scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hibernian denied nine-man Rangers victory in a dramatic Premiership showdown at Easter Road. The visitors looked on course to maintain a perfect start to their league campaign as they led 2-1 through goals from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence. But red cards for both John Lundstram and substitute Alfredo Morelos left Rangers up against it in the closing 15 minutes and Hibs’ pressure eventually paid off at the death as they secured a 2-2 draw.
Brenda Fisher obituary

Brenda Fisher, who has died aged 95, was a world record-breaking English Channel swimmer. She achieved global fame during the 1950s for her long-distance challenges, becoming the first woman home in two cross-Channel races, and breaking records for the 29-mile River Nile race and the 32-mile Lake Ontario race. She was only the third person to complete the latter route.
