ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Autism Society of Indiana provides communication boards for Allen County Sheriff’s Department

By Rex Smith
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8iNe_0hJNU7Lw00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday that it received new picture communication boards from the Autism Society of Indiana.

The purpose of the boards is to help first responders communicate with a person who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism or other disabilities or mental health issues.

In a press release, Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger said “he believes the communication boards will truly make a difference for officers and their interactions with individuals in our community.”

With help from the Autism Society of America, grants, and private donations, the Autism Society of Indiana hopes to provide a communication board that can be placed in the vehicles of all first responders and law enforcement in the state.

The emergency communication boards are purchased by the Autism Society of Indiana from a company called Chileda .

Autism Society of Indiana board president Kristie Brown Lofland told WANE 15 they’re working daily to reach out to every county sheriff’s department, city police station, and all fire departments to see if they’d like to request the boards.

Lofland said Indiana State Police is one agency that has the boards and they’re excited that the Allen County Sheriff’s Department requested them.

“It’s always great when any department asks for that because we’re dedicated to making sure that the autism population and other people who have communication issues are able to have a way to communicate with our first responders,” Lofland said.

She added that when someone who has autism or a communication disorder has trouble communicating with a first responder, they may grow frustrated and show escalated behavior that can be misinterpreted.

“It’s extremely important that we have a way for not only that individual who’s struggling with communication to be able to communicate with first responders, but it is equally important for the first responders to be able to communicate with that person and help them to understand what they need,” Lofland said.

Corporal Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15 that officers will run into scenarios where there are communication barriers more often than you might think.

He said he ran into a situation where he was able to use the board within days of receiving it.

Cpl. Griffith said a nonverbal 4-year-old left its home and was found a half a mile away. He said he was able to utilize the board to get the boy into the car and get him back to his grandparents’ house.

“He was able to utilize my board to point out the emergency services like the ambulance and a police car to keep him calm,” Griffith said.

The boards aren’t new to northeast Indiana.

In July, WANE 15 reported they were provided to the Auburn police department.

The idea to add the boards for Auburn Officers came after one of their own, Officer Kyle Woods, was seeking out ways to help his son who was diagnosed with autism.

“They’re almost like a pictograph,” Woods said. “They show pictures, for instance, of an ambulance, so you can say you are calling an ambulance. Or they show a picture of knee so someone can say their knee hurts. We can show them that we are going to the police station or we are going to a police car.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

Officers increasing patrols for impaired drivers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Police Department, New Haven Police Department and Woodburn Police Department as these agencies gear up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Historical Society awards Heritage Support Grants

The Indiana Historical Society is awarding more than $450,000 to local historical societies and organizations representing 13 counties in Indiana. The IHS says the Heritage Support Grants serve local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites by funding projects that meet high-priority needs in collections stewardship, DEI, sustainability and planning.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Allen County, IN
Society
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Society
County
Allen County, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man charged in 2020 crash that left his daughter, 6, dead

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Court documents show a Fort Wayne man is now being charged in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the intersection of Hartzell and Paulding roads on reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. New Haven police arrived on the scene and were told by a witness that a child had been ejected from the car.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Griffith
fortwaynesnbc.com

Police: Missing 21-year-old woman found safe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman. Police say Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen in downtown Fort Wayne around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 lbs. She has blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights, officers say.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest that spanned 11 years. Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.
GRABILL, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Mental Health Issues#Communication#General Health#Diseases#Allen County Sheriff#English#Indiana State Police
WOWO News

Two in serious condition after Steuben County motorcycle crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in serious condition after a motorcycle crash in Steuben County Thursday night. Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Jamestown Township on a report of a motorcycle crash at just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, a motorcycle was found along with two occupants.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control suspends adoptions, intake of cats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Effective immediately Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is suspending the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WOWO News

Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Police: Car makes U-turn on I-69, hits oncoming car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two drivers were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 69 Thursday afternoon in DeKalb County. The crash happened at the 322 milemarker, 5 miles north of the Union Chapel interchange, around 4:30 p.m. According to a DeKalb County crash report, a Buick Verano driven...
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy