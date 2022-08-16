ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Hot and dry weather produces increased fire activity

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Officials working the Woodtick and Norton fires say dry and warm conditions are expected through mid-week, as a ridge of high-pressure builds.

Monday afternoon, fire managers monitoring the Norton Fire through remote cameras observed increased fire activity. Infrared mapping shows fire growth of about 30 acres. Much of this growth is toward the Norton Lookout.

A few weeks ago, the lookout and outbuildings were covered with structure wrap, which reflects radiant heat and averts embers settling directly on the building. Fire managers will be monitoring conditions of this area via helicopter Tuesday.

Firefighters serving as temporary lookouts on peaks around the Woodtick Fire reported light smoke in the Woodtick drainage. The Woodtick Fire grew almost 100 acres yesterday and is now at 5,642 acres. Crews continue to monitor fire activity and are prepared to respond to new starts.

While rain is forecasted for the weekend, this moisture will not be enough to completely extinguish the fire. For this to happen, it will take an extended period of low temperatures, increased relative humidity, and significant precipitation later in the year when the days are shorter.

One team is now managing both the Woodtick and Norton fires. The Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) have been lifted. Aircraft operators are reminded that firefighting aircraft operations are still being conducted around the Woodtick and Norton fires. If there is an increase in fire activity, airspace restrictions will be re-assessed.

Evacuations for Woodtick

Evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office remain in effect for residents at Camas Creek.  For more information, go to https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs

Closures

Two closures remain in effect on the Woodtick Fire. To view the orders in their entirety and other information regarding the fires, please refer to: https://bit.ly/WoodtickFireClosure

