Brazos County, TX

kerri pendragon
3d ago

An Inspection only once a year is inadequate. Seriously. Three times a year bare minimum makes sense, with two unannounced inspections at least. You cannot get truths and details with only one annoued official inspection.

KAGS

Man receives 10 year sentence for strangulation

BRYAN, Texas — A man who was out on bond for capital murder charges in Harris County was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for assault by strangulation in Brazos County, according to the Brazos County District Attorney. On April 27, 2021, the Bryan Police Department were sent...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Local Drivers Arrested For DWI With Prior Convictions

A College Station man is arrested for the second time this year for DWI with two prior convictions. Tuesday night, College Station police responded to a witness report of a car running a red light then crashing through the gates of an electrical substation at Harvey Mitchell and Rio Grande. According to the CSPD arrest report, the car was still running and was in drive. The officer turned off the engine, got the keys, and two other officers removed the driver. The driver told officers he intended to go inside the substation that is shared by BTU and College Station Utilities. A BTU spokeswoman says there was no damage to the electrical system and no power outages. There was significant damage to the entry gates. The driver, 32 year old Jeremy Ashton Smith, was also charged with criminal mischief. As of Friday morning, Smith remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 dollars. Formal charges remain pending against Smith from a DWI arrest on January 22.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION

A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
DIME BOX, TX
KWTX

District attorney in Brazos Valley sends convicted child rapist back to prison

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County District Attorney’s Office this week sent a convicted child rapist back to prison after he was released on parole. In December 2020, Scott Hunter Colley, 57, led Grimes County law enforcement on a chase after they responded to a disturbance in the Bedias area. Following the pursuit he was taken into custody in Walker County and on Wednesday of this week he pled guilty to a charge of Evading Detention in a vehicle.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Cameron Police Officer accused of Tampering with Evidence

Milam County (FOX 44) — The Milam County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday afternoon that a grand jury indicted a Cameron Police Department sergeant on a Tampering with Evidence charge. The DA’s office says the sergeant is James N. Sherer, who is 40 years old. According the...
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT CHANGING ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE

The Brenham Police Department is undergoing a major shift in its structure. Brenham Police Chief Ron Parker told the city council today (Thursday) that due to loss of staffing and struggles with recruiting, the police department has adjusted its organizational chart to be “more streamlined and trimmed down.”. Parker...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man On Parole Arrested On Drug Charges For The Second Time Since May And A Jail Inmate Awaiting Transfer To State Custody Arrested For Assaulting Another Inmate

Ten days before parole was scheduled to end, a Bryan man returns to jail for the second time in the last three months on drug charges. A Bryan police arrest report details the execution of a search warrant last Thursday where officers found almost ten pounds of marijuana, 125 ecstasy pills, and three guns…one of which was reported stolen to College Station police. 30 year old Demarcus Ross told officers he buys one hundred ecstasy pills at a time for personal use and is not a dealer. Ross, who is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana charge from May, is out of jail after posting bonds on the new charges totaling $28,000 dollars.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Missing Brazos Valley girl found, suspect in custody

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The missing girl from the Brazos Valley has been found. The Bryan Police Department confirmed on Wednesday night that seven-year-old Ana Cristina Torres Medina was safely found in Jim Hogg County, and the suspect is in custody. This comes after a regional...
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT

Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Houston Woman was arrested Tuesday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 6:55, Officer Tina Bruno conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of Highway 290 West for a vehicle violation. The passenger, Jazmine Danila Malicoat, 24 of Houston, was placed under arrest for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz. Malicoat was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

FOUR ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS SATURDAY

Four people were arrested Saturday after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 1:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for speeding, failure to signal lane change, and defective equipment. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana as well as a fictitious temporary license plate were located. Mahmoud Qerba, 26 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2oz and Tampering with a Government Record. Qerba was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX

