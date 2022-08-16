Read full article on original website
Brian Gewirtz Reveals He’s Helped Chris Jericho With His Promos in AEW
– During a recent interview with the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz revealed that he’s continued to help Chris Jericho and given him some promo lines since Jericho signed with AEW. Gewirtz stated the following (Fightful):. “I’ve always maintained a great friendship with...
411mania.com
Paige VanZant Is Not Happy After Being Pulled From Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships Fight
MMA Junkie reports that Paige VanZant has been pulled from her fight with Charisa Sigala at Bare Knuckle FC 27 this Saturday in London. At this this time, the plan is to move the fight to October 15, but MMA reporter John Morgan noted that it could be as late as November. He added the fight was moved due to “logistical concerns” in London.
411mania.com
Bron Breakker Shares Photo Posing With Fellow WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade
– WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker shared a photo on his Instagram account yesterday, possibly hinting at a relationship between himself and former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade. While he didn’t outright confirm the two are in a relationship now, he simply wrote “W” in the caption for “Win” or “Winning.”
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Arrested’ On WWE SmackDown
Ronda Rousey is going to the slammer, as she was “arrested” on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw the WWE star get arrested after she attacked Adam Pearce’s security. Pearce called out the police, who came out and arrested her, putting her in a police car.
411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Charlotte Flair on Relationship with Becky Lynch, Sasha/Naomi Walking Out, and More!
-This is Awesome has been on hiatus the last two weeks, but we were gifted with a new Austin interview this week. Let’s get to it!. -Steve Austin welcomes us to the show and tells us Charlotte is a workhorse that can have a great match with anyone on the roster. She is also a 13-time World Champion!
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
411mania.com
William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
411mania.com
Jungle Boy On Why He Didn’t Like How Jurassic Express Won AEW World Tag Team Titles
Jungle Boy wasn’t a huge fan of how Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and recently explained why. The AEW star spoke with Steven’s Wrestling Journey and discussed his favorite matches, which includes his Tag Team Championship with Luchasaurus on the January 5th episode of Dynamite though he didn’t like how it came about.
411mania.com
WWE Files Trademark On For ‘Damage CTRL’
WWE has filed a new trademark for the term “Damage CTRL.” Fightful reports that the company filed a trademark on August 16th for the term for “entertainment services.”. It’s not yet clear what the trademark is going to be used for. The mark is described as follows:
411mania.com
Rob Van Dam on Possibly Working With Riddle in WWE
– During a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam said he’d be interested in working with Riddle in WWE. However, he isn’t getting his hopes up that it will happen. Rob Van Dam said...
411mania.com
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.19.22
What’s good you kind people out there! Lee Sanders here and it’s Friday which means it’s time for another edition of AEW RAMPAGE! Hope your week has been good and you’re staying hydrated in this scorching weather! Been taking it easy at my end gearing up to return to classes for the semester as one of my classes is on Sociology. Besides that I sat down with my good friend Julian Cannon of Digiday.com and The Knockturnal to talk about the series finale of BETTER CALL SAUL. If you haven’t checked out my chat with him you can do so by clicking here. For now…LET’S TALK RAMPAGE!
411mania.com
WWE Confirms Change to Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match For Smackdown
It is official: Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark are out of their WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament match tonight, and Toxic Attraction are in their place. As reported earlier today, Stark is suffering from an injury after her match at NXT Heatwave and Lyons is said to not be at Smackdown. In a video posted to Twitter, Shawn Michaels announced that Stark suffered an injury and Lyons is “medically unavailable.” As a result, Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne will compete against Sonya Deville and Natalya on tonight’s Smackdown in the quarterfinal match.
411mania.com
Gunther Files To Trademark ‘Ring General’
PWInsider reports that on August 13, Gunther filed to trademark the term ‘Ring General’ with the USPTO. He hired wrestling trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins to help him. The trademark is for:. -G & S: Hats; Shirts; Athletic shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. -G &...
411mania.com
Crowbar Crowned New Outlaw Wrestling Championship
We have a new Outlaw Wrestling Champion following the company’s Thursday night event. PWInsider reports that Crowbar defeated Homicide to win the title at the show, which took place in Queens, New York. Homicide has been the Outlaw Wrestling Champion since November 18th, 2021 when he beat Mercedes Martinez,...
411mania.com
Updated Card For AEW All Out
AEW has an updated card for All Out following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on September 4th in Chicago and airs live on PPV:. * AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm...
411mania.com
Former NWA President Howard Brody In Poor Health Following Infection
PWInsider reports that former NWA President Howard Brody is in very poor health due to an infection he contracted after a quadruple bypass. Brody has promoted wrestling events in the US and elsewhere. In addition to his time in NWA, he also ran the Ring Warriors company and TV show and almost brought NJPW to morning TV syndication in the US.
411mania.com
Billy Corgan Said There Were Talks With WWE To Put NWA On WWE Network
In an interview with Fightful, Billy Corgan revealed that he had talks with WWE about putting the NWA on the WWE Network, but nothing ever came of them. The company currently airs shows on FITE and Youtube. He said: “There was a lot of talk of being on the Network...
411mania.com
Matches Set For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following lineup for the show, which airs Friday on Peacock and WWE Network:. NXT Level Up preview: Axiom and Quinn set for hard-hitting slugfest. An amazing edition of NXT Level Up will...
411mania.com
Josh Alexander on Paying Tribute to TNA During Title Match Against Eric Young
– During a recent interview with the Alliance Pro Wrestling Podcast, Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander discussed paying tribute to classic TNA matchups involving Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, and more during his recent title match against Eric Young. Below are some highlights. Josh Alexander on his tribute spots against...
411mania.com
Hangman Page and John Silver React To CM Punk’s Callout on Dynamite
As previously noted, CM Punk called out Hangman Page at the start of his promo on AEW Dynamite, and when Hangman didn’t show, Punk called him a coward. This was said to be unplanned and took people backstage by surprise. On Twitter, Page reacted to the segment by quoting Megan Thee Stallion.
