Deputies are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at Publix on South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. On Aug. 6, the male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse. The female suspect in the pink pants used the victim’s debit card shortly after at the Office Depot and Best Buy at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. The female pushing the shopping cart was with the male when he stole the wallet and appeared to act as a lookout.

BONITA SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO