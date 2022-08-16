ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

New details in arrest of a Charlotte County teacher accused of hiding missing teen

There are new details about the events that led Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Charlotte County English teacher for hiding a missing teen. According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The teen left home on August 12 after an argument about him stealing $100. The person who reported the teen missing said he did not take his phone, medication, or bank card and had not been to school that day.
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com

3 suspects wanted, accused of stealing a wallet at Publix in Bonita Springs

Deputies are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at Publix on South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. On Aug. 6, the male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse. The female suspect in the pink pants used the victim’s debit card shortly after at the Office Depot and Best Buy at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. The female pushing the shopping cart was with the male when he stole the wallet and appeared to act as a lookout.
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside, citing personal matters

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
Mysuncoast.com

Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people, including two young children, have been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car while crossing the street in Siesta Key. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released details saying the kids are a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl and the adult with them is a 47-year-old man. All of them, according to the report, are being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for “serious” injuries.
snntv.com

Deputy-involved shooting leads to death of suspect in Sarasota

UPDATE: According to the latest information, the suspect in this deputy-involved shooting has died. Deputies responded to reports of a trespasser with a machete this morning. When deputies arrived, the suspect apparently used his machete on one of the deputies, injuring his hand. "It’s not a small knife, it’s not...
wengradio.com

Port Charlotte Drug Trafficker Sentenced

Daniel Roy Carter, 49, of Port Charlotte, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation, for Trafficking in Amphetamine 28 grams – 200 grams. He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for Transportation of Drug Paraphernalia. The charges are to be served concurrently. He was also given a $100,000 fine. He must also pay court costs and the cost of prosecution.
