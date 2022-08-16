Read full article on original website
13 charged in Sarasota retail theft operation
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
Sarasota deputy cut with machete; suspect shot dead
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was sliced by a machete before other deputies shot and killed a suspect who allegedly broke into a home.
New details in arrest of a Charlotte County teacher accused of hiding missing teen
There are new details about the events that led Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Charlotte County English teacher for hiding a missing teen. According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The teen left home on August 12 after an argument about him stealing $100. The person who reported the teen missing said he did not take his phone, medication, or bank card and had not been to school that day.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
Man tries to run over ex-boyfriend at Southwest Florida airport
A man's been arrested after attempting to run over his ex-boyfriend at a Southwest Florida airport parking lot.
2 felons with guns, drugs arrested after high-speed chase from Collier deputies
Two convicted felons have been arrested again after being accused of six felonies for fleeing in a car deputies say was loaded with drugs and guns on Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by Jacob Martinez, 26, of Naples, fled at nearly twice the speed limit when deputies attempted a traffic stop at 1:45 a.m.
High School Teacher Arrested For Hiding Missing Teen In Her Home For Days
A Florida high school teacher has been arrested for hiding a missing teen inside her home for days, police said. The unidentified minor, who was reported missing on Aug.12 by his parents, was found Wednesday inside the home of Kelly Simpson at Port Charlotte. Cops responded to the information they...
Man, 16-year-old killed in fiery crash on I-75
A man and a teenager died and another man was seriously injured in a fiery crash on Interstate 75 on Wednesday night.
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FHP pushing pedestrian and bicycle safety following numerous crashes on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a busier week than usual in crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians both young and old. “Unfortunately we have seen an uptick in crashes this week,” said Trooper Kenn Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol. This as law enforcement has their high visibility...
3 suspects wanted, accused of stealing a wallet at Publix in Bonita Springs
Deputies are looking for three suspects accused of stealing a wallet from a woman’s purse at Publix on South Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs. On Aug. 6, the male suspect removed the victim’s wallet from her purse. The female suspect in the pink pants used the victim’s debit card shortly after at the Office Depot and Best Buy at the Coconut Point Mall in Estero. The female pushing the shopping cart was with the male when he stole the wallet and appeared to act as a lookout.
FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside, citing personal matters
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
Two young kids, one adult hit by car at Siesta Key crosswalk, hospitalized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people, including two young children, have been taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car while crossing the street in Siesta Key. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) released details saying the kids are a 5-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl and the adult with them is a 47-year-old man. All of them, according to the report, are being treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for “serious” injuries.
Deputy-involved shooting leads to death of suspect in Sarasota
UPDATE: According to the latest information, the suspect in this deputy-involved shooting has died. Deputies responded to reports of a trespasser with a machete this morning. When deputies arrived, the suspect apparently used his machete on one of the deputies, injuring his hand. "It’s not a small knife, it’s not...
Cape Coral homeowners dealing with two abandoned homes in neighborhood
For at least three years, a Cape Coral neighborhood has been trying to figure out what to do about two vacant homes. A neighbor says he's seen rats and snakes coming from one property.
Fort Myers police make arrest following downtown fight
Fort Myers Police have made an arrest after a fight broke out in Downtown Fort Myers Thursday night.
2 killed after 'catastrophic tire failure' on I-75 SB in Sarasota: FHP
Two people were killed after a "catastrophic tire failure" on I-75 southbound in Sarasota County on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Charlotte High School student made unfounded threat, say officials
A student made "concerning comments" after dismissal Thursday, according to investigators. The school's principal alerted parents that evening and stressed the situation was being handled.
Port Charlotte Drug Trafficker Sentenced
Daniel Roy Carter, 49, of Port Charlotte, was adjudicated guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation, for Trafficking in Amphetamine 28 grams – 200 grams. He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for Transportation of Drug Paraphernalia. The charges are to be served concurrently. He was also given a $100,000 fine. He must also pay court costs and the cost of prosecution.
