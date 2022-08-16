Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Missed Out on Ethereum? Here's What to Buy Now
Polygon, best known as a scaling solution for Ethereum, is now making aggressive moves into gaming, entertainment, and the metaverse. This could be an exciting ride for investors.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
cryptoglobe.com
Kraken CEO ‘Would Never Bet Against Bitcoin’, Hoping $BTC Price Hits Around $2 Million
On Tuesday (August 16), Kraken Co-Founder and CEO Jesse Powell talked about Bitcoin during a conversation with Matt Miller and Kailey Leinz on Bloomberg Television’s weekly show “Bloomberg Crypto”. When asked by Leinz for his price prediction for Bitcoin, the Kraken CEO replied:. “I wasn’t expecting all...
u.today
Bitcoin Is at Dangerously Low Level, Shiba and Doge Rally Close to Being Over: Crypto Market Review, August 17
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
$5,000 Ethereum? Crypto Analyst Nicholas Merten Makes the Case for ETH Rally Heading Into The Merge
Popular crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says Ethereum (ETH) has a solid shot at rallies in the coming months as the top smart contract platform approaches its highly anticipated transition to proof of stake. In a new video update, the host of DataDash addresses a recent prediction from BitMEX founder Arthur...
dailyhodl.com
Leading Ethereum Rival Could Crash by Over 35% After Failed Breakout, Says Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett thinks Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) could be in for some rough days ahead. In a new video update, Bennett says that Solana’s chart flipped bearish and its positive price action earlier in August appears to be a “confirmed fakeout,” or a bull trap.
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
biztoc.com
Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau
The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Motley Fool
Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade
The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin short term holders take sigh of relief in appreciation of…
As one of the earliest cryptocurrencies, the growth of Litecoin [LTC] has left many investors disappointed. Despite matching up to Bitcoin [BTC] at some point, LTC seems to have found comfort in the midst of mediocrity as per its development over the years. The year 2022 may have been termed...
ambcrypto.com
Will history repeat itself for Shiba Inu long-term holders
Shiba Inu [SHIB] fell to number thirteen in market value according to CoinMarketCap as the meme coin price plunged. The altcoin, which has recently enjoyed moments of sustained rallies, was trading at $0.0000128 at press time. This price represented a 12.91% decrease from its 24-hour status. Before the capitulation, SHIB...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as Merge Rally Cools Off: This Week’s Crypto Recap
The past week saw the total market cap shed some $115 billion as both Bitcoin and Ethereum take a beating in a broader sell-off. Things took a turn for the worse in the past seven days as the leading cryptocurrencies plunged. The total market capitalization is down some $115 billion in seven days as multiple leading coins dropped by double-digit percentages. With that said, let’s unpack.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Assessing reasons behind decline in daily revenue on network
Fees paid to process transactions on the Ethereum [ETH] network are at a one-year low, data from IntoTheBlock revealed. This can be primarily attributed to the movement of transactions. These were previously executed on mainnet Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions (L2s). At the time of writing, the total fees...
