InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
biztoc.com

Top Ethereum Rival Could Explode by 100%, Beating Other Large-Cap Altcoins, According to Coin Bureau

The pseudonymous host of Coin Bureau known as Guy tells his 2.09 million YouTube subscribers that he thinks layer-1 protocol Solana (SOL) could double in price. “SOL’s price action is also looking interesting from several angles. In terms of raw price action, SOL could potentially pull a 2x if the current recovery rally continues. This doesn’t sound like much, but if the rally does continue, it would be a larger percentage gain than other large cap altcoins,” he says.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness

A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin short term holders take sigh of relief in appreciation of…

As one of the earliest cryptocurrencies, the growth of Litecoin [LTC] has left many investors disappointed. Despite matching up to Bitcoin [BTC] at some point, LTC seems to have found comfort in the midst of mediocrity as per its development over the years. The year 2022 may have been termed...
ambcrypto.com

Will history repeat itself for Shiba Inu long-term holders

Shiba Inu [SHIB] fell to number thirteen in market value according to CoinMarketCap as the meme coin price plunged. The altcoin, which has recently enjoyed moments of sustained rallies, was trading at $0.0000128 at press time. This price represented a 12.91% decrease from its 24-hour status. Before the capitulation, SHIB...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum Plunge as Merge Rally Cools Off: This Week’s Crypto Recap

The past week saw the total market cap shed some $115 billion as both Bitcoin and Ethereum take a beating in a broader sell-off. Things took a turn for the worse in the past seven days as the leading cryptocurrencies plunged. The total market capitalization is down some $115 billion in seven days as multiple leading coins dropped by double-digit percentages. With that said, let’s unpack.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Assessing reasons behind decline in daily revenue on network

Fees paid to process transactions on the Ethereum [ETH] network are at a one-year low, data from IntoTheBlock revealed. This can be primarily attributed to the movement of transactions. These were previously executed on mainnet Ethereum to Layer 2 scaling solutions (L2s). At the time of writing, the total fees...
