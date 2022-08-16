ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack

Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
‘The Rehearsal’ Finale Is Nathan Fielder’s Most Heartbreaking Episode Yet

In the first episode of The Rehearsal, back when this show seemed like a goofy prank serial rather than a journey into Nathan Fielder's deepest anguishes, our host felt the need to apologize.The subject, a man named Kor, wants to confess to a friend that he does not, in fact, have a Master's degree. Fielder creates an environment where Kor can practice that admission over and over again with all of the chaotic variables fully in his control, and within that simulation, Fielder begins to feel gross about himself. Kor intends to make the truth known about his educational history...
