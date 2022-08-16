Read full article on original website
Related
Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
SheKnows
Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look
Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
It Looks Like Paris Hilton Shaded Her Own Aunt, Kyle Richards, And I'm Sliving For The Drama
Paris needs to become a cast member STAT.
‘The Rehearsal’ Finale Is Nathan Fielder’s Most Heartbreaking Episode Yet
In the first episode of The Rehearsal, back when this show seemed like a goofy prank serial rather than a journey into Nathan Fielder's deepest anguishes, our host felt the need to apologize.The subject, a man named Kor, wants to confess to a friend that he does not, in fact, have a Master's degree. Fielder creates an environment where Kor can practice that admission over and over again with all of the chaotic variables fully in his control, and within that simulation, Fielder begins to feel gross about himself. Kor intends to make the truth known about his educational history...
Comments / 0