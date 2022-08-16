Read full article on original website
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
An AI Just Independently Discovered Alternate Physics
Grab any physics textbook and you'll find formula after formula describing how things wobble, fly, swerve and stop. The formulas describe actions we can observe, but behind each could be sets of factors that aren't immediately obvious. Now, a new AI program developed by researchers at Columbia University has seemingly...
Phys.org
Lab successfully demonstrates new technique to improve particle beams
Physicists love to smash particles together and study the resulting chaos. Therein lies the discovery of new particles and strange physics, generated for tiny fractions of a second and recreating conditions often not seen in our universe for billions of years. But for the magic to happen, two beams of particles must first collide.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Are We Living In A Simulation?
Could life be simulated, and are we living in one built by a more advanced civilization? Experts believe this could be our reality. In 2003, Nick Bostrom gave his hypothesis in the Philosophical Quarterly, believing that the universe and life are a simulation. When it comes to the simulation hypothesis, it provokes the most opinion in the scientific and even popular culture community. Social media giant and pop tech billionaire Elon Musk believes life is just a simulation. Musk bases this opinion on the statistics, meaning he believes there is a higher chance of us being in a simulation compared to this being reality. Based on recent scientific papers using the simulation hypothesis as their foundation, living in a simulation maybe 50-50 chances.
Ars Technica
Scientists bent frickin’ laser beams to create this detailed image of a cat
Every cat owner knows how their feline companions delight in chasing a tiny pinpoint of light from a simple laser pointer. Now, Brazilian physicists have figured out how to trap and bend laser light into intricate shapes, producing the impressive photorealistic image of a cat pictured above. Among other potential applications, their method—described in a recent paper posted to the physics arXiv—could prove useful for building better optical traps to create clouds of ultra-cold atoms for a variety of quantum experiments.
Four new fish! A millipede with more than 1000 legs! Meet the latest species discovered by the CSIRO
The Discovery Boffins at the CSIRO have uncovered 139 new species! What are they and how are we going to kill them? Ahaha just kidding…. Sign up here to get an email whenever First Dog cartoons are published. Get all your needs met at the First Dog shop if what...
US Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Puts Dreams of Unlimited Clean Energy Within Reach
National Ignition Facility has met the Lawson criterion for nuclear fusion, but that only applies to real reactors, not laser experiments. A burning plasma was generated at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the USA and has since been confirmed in three peer-reviewed scientific papers. With the help of 192 laser beams, a nuclear fusion reaction was stimulated, which then continued without the help of the laser beams, solely through the energy of the nuclear fusion itself.
Phys.org
Study supports a return to Indigenous-led solutions to reverse plastics pollution
The dumping of plastics in the Pacific Islands (Te Moananui) is a form of waste colonization, leading to disproportionate plastics pollution in the region and threatening the health and livelihoods of its people. In a paper published today in the Journal of Political Ecology, researchers demonstrate that prioritizing the perspectives...
Nature.com
Ethanol-based green-solution processing of Î±-formamidinium lead triiodide perovskite layers
The use of non-toxic or less-toxic solvents in the mass production of solution-processed perovskite solar cells is essential. However, halide perovskites are generally not completely soluble in most non-toxic solvents. Here we report the deposition of dense and uniform Î±-formamidinium lead triiodide (Î±-FAPbI3) films using perovskite precursor solutions dissolved in ethanol-based solvent. The process does not require an antisolvent dripping step. The combination of a Lewis base, such as dimethylacetamide (or dimethylsulfoxide), and an alkylammonium chloride (RNH3Cl) in ethanol results in the stable solvation of FAPbI3. The RNH3Cl added to the FAPbI3 precursor solution is removed during spin-coating and high-temperature annealing via iodoplumbate complexes, such as PbI2Â·RNH2 and PbI2Â·HCl, coordinated with dimethylacetamide (or dimethylsulfoxide). It is possible to form very dense and uniform Î±-FAPbI3 perovskite films with high crystallinity by combining several types of RNH3Cl. We obtain power conversion efficiencies of 24.3% using a TiO2 electrode, and of 25.1% with a SnO2 electrode.
Phys.org
Gallium oxide crystal complexity tamed by machine learning
Researchers at the University of Liverpool, the University of Bristol, University College London (UCL), and Diamond Light Source have developed new understanding of gallium oxide by combining a machine-learning theoretical approach with experimental results. In a paper published in the journal Advanced Materials, researchers used a combination of theoretical approaches...
Phys.org
Researchers study historical developments of the periodic system of chemical elements
In the 1860s, the chemists, Lothar Meyer and Dmitri Mendeleev, independently presented the first periodic system. Since then, the well-known tabular arrangement of the elements has been the guiding principle of chemistry. A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences and the Interdisciplinary Center for Bioinformatics at the University of Leipzig provides computational approaches based on extensive data sets from the Reaxys chemistry database that explain the development of the first periodic systems. Their results are relevant for both the history of science and the future expansion of chemical knowledge.
Nature.com
Novel covalent and non-covalent complex-based pharmacophore models of SARS-CoV-2 main protease (M) elucidated by microsecond MD simulations
As the world enters its second year of the pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2, intense efforts have been directed to develop an effective diagnosis, prevention, and treatment strategies. One promising drug target to design COVID-19 treatments is the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro. To date, a comparative understanding of Mpro dynamic stereoelectronic interactions with either covalent or non-covalent inhibitors (depending on their interaction with a pocket called S1' or oxyanion hole) has not been still achieved. In this study, we seek to fill this knowledge gap using a cascade in silico protocol of docking,Â molecular dynamicsÂ simulations, and MM/PBSA in order to elucidate pharmacophore models for both types of inhibitors. After docking and MD analysis, a set of complex-based pharmacophore models was elucidated for covalent and non-covalent categories making use of the residue bonding point feature. The highest ranked models exhibited ROC-AUC values of 0.93 and 0.73, respectively for each category. Interestingly, we observed that the active site region of Mpro protein"“ligand complex undergoes large conformational changes, especially within the S2 and S4 subsites. The results reported in this article may be helpful in virtual screening (VS) campaigns to guide the design and discovery of novel small-molecule therapeutic agents against SARS-CoV-2 Mpro protein.
technologynetworks.com
Eco-Friendly Filter Removes Microplastics From Water
DGIST (President Kuk Yang) announced on the 6th (Wednesday) that a research team led by Professor Lee Ju-hyuck of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering of DGIST, collaborating with the research team of Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (President Lee Nak-gyu) led by Dr. Cho Han-cheol, developed an eco-friendly microplastic removal technology that can remove micro-to-nano-sized microplastics in the water.
technologynetworks.com
Geneticists Discover and Start To Crack the Plant Epigenetic Code
When plants sense environmental challenges such as drought or extended periods of extreme temperatures, they instinctively reprogram their genetic material to survive and even thrive. The chemical code that triggers those changes can be deciphered and then duplicated to breed more vigorous, productive and resilient crops. That’s the conclusion of...
Nature.com
Nine out of ten samples were mistakenly switched by The Orang-utan Genome Consortium
The Sumatran orang-utan (Pongo abelii) reference genome was first published in 2011, in conjunction with ten re-sequenced genomes from unrelated wild-caught individuals. Together, these published data have been utilized in almost all great ape genomic studies, plus in much broader comparative genomic research. Here, we report that the original sequencing Consortium inadvertently switched nine of the ten samples and/or resulting re-sequenced genomes, erroneously attributing eight of these to the wrong source individuals. Among them is a genome from the recently identified Tapanuli (P. tapanuliensis) species: thus, this genome was sequenced and published a full six years prior to the species' description. Sex was wrongly assigned to five known individuals; the numbers in one sample identifier were swapped; and the identifier for another sample most closely resembles that of a sample from another individual entirely. These errors have been reproduced in countless subsequent manuscripts, with noted implications for studies reliant on data from known individuals.
Phys.org
Scientists have explained the diversity of hydrocarbon molecules by their 'magicity'
A Skoltech research team led by Professor Artem R. Oganov has discovered why some hydrocarbons are abundant in nature and easy to synthesize, while others are not. They used "magicity" as a measure for assessing the stability of molecules with respect to molecules of only slightly different compositions. This approach helped build a stability map that is in good agreement with experiments and predicts new, potentially synthesizable molecules. The paper outlining the results of this study appeared in The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters.
Nature.com
Achieving thermally stable nanoparticles in chemically complex alloys via controllable sluggish lattice diffusion
Nanoparticle strengthening provides a crucial basis for developing high-performance structural materials with potentially superb mechanical properties for structural applications. However, the general wisdom often fails to work well due to the poor thermal stability of nanoparticles, and the rapid coarsening of these particles will lead to the accelerated failures of these materials especially at elevated temperatures. Here, we demonstrate a strategy to achieve ultra-stable nanoparticles at 800~1000"‰Â°C in a Ni59.9-xCoxFe13Cr15Al6Ti6B0.1 (at.%) chemically complex alloy, resulting from the controllable sluggish lattice diffusion (SLD) effect. Our diffusion kinetic simulations reveal that the Co element leads to a significant reduction in the interdiffusion coefficients of all the main elements, especially for the Al element, with a maximum of up to 5 orders of magnitude. Utilizing first-principles calculations, we further unveil the incompressibility of Al induced by the increased concentration of Co plays a critical role in controlling the SLD effect. These findings are useful for providing advances in the design of novel structural alloys with extraordinary property-microstructure stability combinations for structural applications.
Phys.org
Scientists identify potential bioindicators for monitoring plastic pollution in North Pacific Ocean
With an estimated 8 million metric tons of plastic waste escaping to our oceans each year, plastic pollution adversely affects the environment, climate, and even our health. Many plastic products break down in the ocean and are ingested by marine wildlife. Scientists can study these organisms as potential bioindicators to measure how much plastic exists in different ocean regions and help assess the overall health of the marine environment.
Scientists Make a Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion Technology
The image above is an incredibly powerful donut-shaped magnet designed to contain a sustained nuclear fusion reaction. We have been able to fuse together hydrogen atoms to make helium atoms since the U.S. tested the first hydrogen nuclear bomb.
