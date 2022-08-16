This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Automated booking and payment for international shipments. DETAILS: Multiparty booking platforms for air and ocean shipments are rapidly gaining traction, simplifying the customer experience while saving huge amounts of time. Freightos is one of the primary providers in this space, and its founder explains how the system makes life easier for carriers and forwarders of all sizes.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO