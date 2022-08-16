Read full article on original website
Mo’ money, less problems? WTT Live from Supply Chain Meets FinTech
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from FreightWaves’ and PYMNTS’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech virtual event. How can payments technologies improve experiences for carriers?. How does financial technology improve cross-border logistics?. What does the future of digital marketplaces look like?. We’ll...
Trucking fintech startup AtoB raises $155 million in Series B round
Trucking payments platform AtoB announced Wednesday it has raised $155 million in a Series B round led by Elad Gil and General Catalyst. The funding is a combination of equity to scale its services over the next year, along with debt and customer acquisition cost financing to provide working capital to small fleet businesses, the company said in a news release.
Digital ledger technology is giving companies their Fridays back
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How leading freight businesses are using digital ledger technology to process end-to-end payments. DETAILS: Digital ledger technology is among the innovations leading a fintech revolution. DLT uses independent computers (nodes) to record,...
New digital payment platforms driving cash flow innovation
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Building freight fintech: disrupting payments in the transportation industry. DETAILS: How will new payment offerings change a truck driver’s job? FreightWaves and Uber Freight discuss why more firms are offering payment platforms...
How one company builds payment infrastructure for Latam trucking industry
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Financing solutions for U.S.-Mexico cross-border logistics. DETAILS: Solvento is a fintech startup building the payment infrastructure for trucking businesses in Latin America. CEO Jaime Tabachnik discusses the challenges and opportunities associated with access to timely payment for the fragmented industry.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Keynote: How new credit and working capital models can boost supply chain efficiencies and carrier financial health
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How new credit and working capital models can boost supply chain efficiencies and carrier financial health. DETAILS: Melissa Forman, president of TriumphPay, speaks with Anne Reinke, president and CEO of Transportation Intermediaries Association,...
Gaining advantages through payment ecosystems
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using a payments ecosystem to create a competitive advantage. DETAILS: Payments are always about timing. It’s the cash conversion metrics that keep the logistics industry running. It’s where taking lessons from other...
Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
Q&A: The path to a circular economy in logistics and manufacturing
Under increasing public scrutiny, companies large and small are experimenting with strategies for building a circular economy, one that focuses on regenerative activities that reuse materials as much as possible to eliminate the waste stream. “Consumer expectations, regulations and market demands are putting pressure on business executives to step up...
Bridging the gap between consumer expectations and delivery costs
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Sourcing new capacity across the supply chain. DETAILS: A discussion on consumer expectations for e-commerce and direct-to-consumer shipping. SPEAKER: Mark Lavelle, CEO of X Delivery, a shipping company offering national courier and...
Daimler Truck names new CEO for autonomous subsidiary Torc Robotics
Daimler Truck is installing its own CEO to lead Torc Robotics, ending a 17-year era of Michael Fleming’s leadership. The move folds the independent subsidiary further into the world’s largest truck maker. Peter Vaughan Schmidt, currently head of Daimler Truck’s Autonomous Technology Group, will become Torc CEO on...
E-commerce businesses advised to embed payment platforms amid global supply chain upheaval
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: The China Syndrome: Using embedded payments to navigate cross-border buyer complexity. DETAILS: Diversity is key as e-commerce firms are looking to expand their cross-border businesses this year amid world geopolitical tensions, including...
Crowley chief product officer: Break down data silos
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: How fintech helps overcome today’s global shipping challenges. DETAILS: Shashank Panchangam offers solutions to supply chain problems through fintech products utilized in digital transformations. SPEAKER: Panchangam is the chief product officer...
Red Arts Capital acquires Midwest warehousing, transloading provider
Red Arts Capital announced it has acquired warehousing and transloading services provider Partners Warehouse. Headquartered outside of Chicago, Partners Warehouse operates eight facilities with nearly 1 million square feet of space in Illinois. Its warehousing functions include cross docking, pick-and-pack, container unloading and rail car loading and unloading. It serves the building materials, lumber, metals, automotive and consumer goods verticals.
Instant booking is competitive necessity for forwarders, says Freightos CEO
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Automated booking and payment for international shipments. DETAILS: Multiparty booking platforms for air and ocean shipments are rapidly gaining traction, simplifying the customer experience while saving huge amounts of time. Freightos is one of the primary providers in this space, and its founder explains how the system makes life easier for carriers and forwarders of all sizes.
Electric work truck company took creative path to fundraising
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Creative fundraising in the capital markets. DETAILS: Mark Hanchett took an unusual path to fundraising for his electric work truck and battery startup. He sold shares directly to individuals in small amounts through little-known, regulated crowdfunding designed for small startups. Now on the cusp of going public, Atlis Motor Vehicles sees many of its 20,000 small investors becoming customers.
Container line Zim hit by exposure to falling spot rates
Niche ocean carrier Zim has been one of the great success stories of the container shipping boom. It expanded its fleet faster than larger rivals off a smaller base, focused only on the highest-paying lanes — like the trans-Pacific — and kept spot exposure high at 50%. As earnings skyrocketed, it became the largest U.S.-listed shipping company by market cap.
Integrating younger adults into trucking careers — Taking the Hire Road
Amid the well-known driver shortage, industry experts have mentioned making specific strides toward recruiting the younger generation, adults 18 to 25, into trucking careers. A recent American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) report outlines the best practices for luring and retaining young drivers. Count Alex Leslie, research analyst with ATRI, as...
2022 Shipper of Choice Profile: Tyson Foods
The Shipper of Choice award, presented by FreightWaves in partnership with TriumphPay, recognizes manufacturers, distributors and retailers that do the best job of keeping the American economy moving by fighting driver detention, providing accessible facilities and understanding what it takes to remove inefficiencies from the supply chain. Among the top...
